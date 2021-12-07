Prosecutors have filed murder charges in a nearly 20-year-old cold case where police say a Marion man was fatally shot during a suspected drug deal, according to recently unsealed court documents.
Investigators claim a blue “North Carolina” baseball cap that reportedly fell off the suspect’s head near the crime scene matches DNA from a blood sample taken from Darwish Akin Bowlds during an investigation into the death of Pete Flowers on Dec. 28, 2001.
Officers arrived at 112 W. 15th St. in Marion around 8:45 p.m. to find Flowers’ body slumped over the center console of his vehicle with a $10 dollar bill on his chest and “a lot of blood and what appeared to be brain matter” inside the vehicle, according to Marion Police Department reports detailed in the probable cause affidavit.
An autopsy identified a bullet that traveled through Flowers’ back and into his lungs as the fatal shot of all the shots that struck the victim. His death was ruled a homicide on Dec. 29, 2001.
Multiple witnesses in the area told police they heard between three and five gunshots the night of the killing.
Bowlds was arrested in Oklahoma on Dec. 1, the day prosecutors formally filed two counts of murder against him, according to police reports.
Police say Bowlds was questioned on April 26, 2004 regarding the murder after two people identified him as a possible suspect during their investigation.
One witness reportedly identified Bowlds out of a photo array after testifying that he saw a man he knew as “Loc” running fast southbound near the scene shortly after he heard gunshots while riding his bike to Triangle Liquor Store. That witness said he saw a hat, which was later seized as evidence, fly off Bowld’s head.
The other witness testified on Nov. 24, 2004 that Bowlds called him the night of the shooting and told him he shot Pete Flowers while Flowers was attempting to buy cocaine off him.
“The Defendant told Gault that Pete Flowers began to drive away while the Defendant was still leaning in the car, he had to shoot Pete because he was dragging him down the road in his car because the Defendant was stuck on something,” the sworn affidavit states regarding a tape-recorded police interview.
The second witness also claimed Bowlds told him Bowlds lost his hat while running from the shooting, according to the affidavit, and that a woman drove Bowlds to Indianapolis the night of the shooting “because the Defendant wanted to get out of town,” court records state.
The woman identified by the witness as the person who drove Bowlds to Indianapolis reportedly told police she drove Bowlds to a residence in Fishers the night of Flowers’ death.
On May 25, 2005, investigators located Bowlds during a traffic stop and arrested him on two active warrants unrelated to the homicide. When questioned about the homicide investigation, police say Bowlds said he “didn’t have anything to do with the murder and that he wasn’t there where it occured,” court records state.
Police obtained a blood sample via a court order on May 26, 2005. On Oct. 7, 2005, Grant County detectives received a certificate of analysis from the Indiana Police Laboratory System that police claim matched the hat seized as evidence.
No court dates have been scheduled regarding the case filed in Grant County Superior Court I as of deadline Tuesday.
