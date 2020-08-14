A Marion man suspected of breaking into a home on West Taylor Street in Huntington on July 27 while armed was denied a request for bail reduction this week, according to court records.
Danzel Dewayne Callahan, 28, was charged with a Level 2 felony count of burglary with a deadly weapon, a Level 3 felony count of armed robbery, a Level 5 felony charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony charge of pointing a firearm and a habitual offender enhancement, according to court records.
Police say a woman reported the incident around 3 a.m. July 27. She said she heard a loud noise in the early morning hours before Callahan entered her bedroom, allegedly pointing a gun in her face, according to the probable cause affidavit.
“She was visibly shaken and had to take time to catch her breath repeatedly,” Huntington Police Department (HPD) officer Clayton Baker wrote in his report, describing the victim’s demeanor as she reported the incident.
The woman told police that Callahan was trying to retrieve belongings from her before the incident. The victim claimed Callahan never showed up to any of the scheduled meetups the pair had set.
The gun used was described as a handgun with a black slide and brown handle with five bullets loaded, according to the affidavit. The victim claims Callahan threatened to shoot her over a domestic dispute. A car used in the incident was described as a green pickup with silver trim.
The back door lock was broken, according to police.
The affidavit did not describe anything being taken from the victim.
Police say the interview with the victim was interrupted by Callahan.
“While speaking with (the victim), Callahan messaged her and called her. He told her that he was watching her and he knew she was speaking to police,” Baker wrote in his affidavit.
HPD officers contacted the Marion Police Department to investigate the matter. Both departments drove to the Best Value Inn and Suites located at 6138 East Corridor Drive in Marion where they located a vehicle matching the description provided by the victim.
Police verified that Callahan was in room 322 using security tapes.
“While we were at the hotel, Callahan messaged (the victim) and told her that he was watching Police (sic) watch him, and he saw police look into his truck,” Baker wrote.
Police say Callahan voluntarily surrendered himself but refused to speak with detectives before asking for an attorney.
Bond is set at $70,000. An early trial is set for Sept. 15, 2020 at 8:15 a.m. in Huntington Circuit Court.
