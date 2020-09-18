Are you or is someone you know a college student or recent graduate looking for a paid internship to gain valuable work experience in state government? If so, apply today for an internship with Indiana House Republicans.
Internships are open to sophomores, juniors and seniors, as well as recent college graduates, and law school and graduate students. It is a full-time commitment Monday through Friday, lasting from January through April 2021 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Interns receive biweekly compensation of $750, and can earn academic credit through their college or university. A competitive $3,000 scholarship is also offered, which can be used toward undergraduate and graduate expenses.
