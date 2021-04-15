Treasurer of State Kelly Mitchell recently announced a new incentive for Indiana residents covered by Anthem's Hoosier Care Connect program. As of April 1, Anthem will offer a $25 contribution to all qualified members with an INvestABLE Indiana account or help you open an account to receive the one-time deposit.
To qualify for this incentive, Hoosier Care Connect members enrolled with Anthem must be eligible for an INvestABLE Indiana account. In addition, the member must have opened the account within the past 12 months or may open a new account. To open an account, you must certify your disability was present before age 26 and are blind or eligible to receive Social Security benefits (SSI or SSDI) or have a similarly significant disability.
