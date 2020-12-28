WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University graduates Neil Armstrong and Eugene Cernan were the first and last humans to set foot on the moon. Now, a Boilermaker will be on the team tasked with returning there. Astronaut Scott Tingle is one of the 18 members who will make up the Artemis Team, NASA announced recently.
Tingle has spent 168 days in space and performed one spacewalk. While aboard the International Space Station in May 2018, he famously hooded fellow Purdue graduate Drew Feustel with an honorary doctorate degree, a moment streamed live to Purdue commencement ceremonies in West Lafayette.
