WEST LAFAYETTE — Annie’s Project, a six-week course offered by Purdue Extension to women farmers in Indiana, brings women together to interact with experts from a variety of fields including production, financial management, human resources, marketing and legal. The course empowers women to become business partners and sole operators.
Annie’s Project courses have reached more than 9,000 farm and ranch women in 33 states. Purdue Extension will offer classes beginning Feb. 23 and ending March 30. Participants can choose from two virtual offerings: 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday mornings, or 1-4 p.m. Tuesday afternoons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.