The Indiana Region of the American Red Cross has launched a paper-based Condolence Care Toolkit in multiple languages – including French, Arabic, Hakha, Burmese and Spanish – to help grieving individuals and families navigate the details and cope with the stress of losing a loved one to COVID-19.
The effort is an offshoot of the national Red Cross’ Virtual Family Assistance Center (VFAC) website and Condolence Care Call Center, which launched in response to the enormous loss of life caused by the pandemic. The Indiana Region’s Condolence Care Toolkit is paper-based to help reach those in communities with limited access to reliable internet. Materials will be distributed to community organizations, such as churches, funeral homes, government agencies, hospitals, long-term care facilities and health organizations to enable community leaders to share with their community members who have experienced a loss.
