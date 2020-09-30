The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is offering a Virtual Resource Fair Friday, Oct. 16 from 12-4:30 p.m.
This is an a la carte event that will feature a number of expert speakers from organizations such as the Indiana Long-term Care Ombudsman Program, the Indiana Association of Area Agencies on Aging, the Indiana Health Care Association and the Indiana Association of Home and Hospice Care. These special guests will provide information about the services available to Hoosiers affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia at every stage of the disease.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.