The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is hosting the 29th annual Chocolate Sunday champagne brunch Sunday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event will be held in a virtual format. Funds raised during the event support the care and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The event will include a silent auction and Fund the Mission, where attendees are invited to use their devices to donate toward the mission. Dr. Maria Carrillo, chief science officer at the Alzheimer’s Association, will speak about the latest Alzheimer’s and dementia research. Chocolate Sunday committee member Maria Kleiman will discuss her personal experience with the disease and how it impacts families like hers.
