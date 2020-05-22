Police say a video of a man punching a pit bull in its head with a closed fist led to felony charges being filed after the suspect threatened to kill and hurt witnesses.
Wesley Steven Alston, 25, faces one Level 6 felony charge and two Class A misdemeanor charges for intimidation and two counts of cruelty to an animal, Class A misdemeanors, according to court records.
On May 2, 2020, Marion Animal Care and Control was dispatched to the 400 block of North Branson Street for a report of a dog being kicked in the head. Investigators found that the alleged abuse occurred at 313 E. Sherman St. but nobody answered the door, according to the probable cause affidavit.
A male witness claims to have seen Alston stomping on a white pit bull’s head before dragging the dog by its hind legs into the house at 313 E. Sherman St., according to the affidavit.
The Grant County Prosecutor’s Office says it initiated an investigation on May 4, 2020.
A female witness claims that the white pit bull was barking excessively when Alston came out of his residence, punched the dog, stomped on it and drug the dog by its hind legs into the house while it was crying, according to the affidavit.
The female witness was able to provide a video to investigators involving a dark-colored pit bull at the residence where a man punches the dog with a closed fist.
The female witness said “she has seen Wesley Alston on several occasions strike the dogs with his fists, hit them with metal objects from the yard and drag the dogs by their hind legs,” according to the affidavit.
Police say Alston threatened the female witness with physical violence after she posted the video on Facebook, and threatened to shoot and kill a male witness, according to the affidavit.
Bail is set at $6,000. A no contact order was issued for those involved in the incident.
