Agricor, Inc. of Marion is seeking a tax abatement from Marion Common Council for an upcoming $10 million expansion project.
According to a statement of benefits, Agricor, located at 1626 S. Joaquin Drive in Marion, is planning $8 million in equipment upgrades, including new extrusion, feed collection and processing, food defense, silencing, sanitation and lab equipment, conveyors, cameras, forklifts, metal detectors and computers. The company is also planning $1.9 million worth of construction or renovation of a feed mill building and corn bins, documents state.
