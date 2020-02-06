INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE), in partnership with the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH), has launched Indiana’s first-ever joint Vape Education and Prevention Trainings. With a focus on educators and the public, training opportunities will allow attendees to learn more about Indiana’s current vape epidemic, as well as provide resources for prevention.
“Our goal remains to create safe learning environments that prepare students for life beyond high schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Jennifer McCormick. “Vaping among students today critically jeopardizes their health, wellbeing and future. We must provide schools resources and support to address this epidemic, and as a state leader I am proud to champion these efforts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.