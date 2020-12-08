Afena Federal Credit Union donated a total of $5,800 to local nonprofit organizations on Giving Tuesday, thanks to a little help from Afena employees. On Dec. 1, the credit union announced it was making $1,000 donations to three Grant County nonprofits to support their work in the community.
The first $1,000 donation was given to the Boys and Girls Club of Grant County in support of the work they do to provide a safe and supportive environment that enables and inspires Grant County youth to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens. The second $1,000 donation went to Circles of Grant County, a nonprofit working to break the cycle of generational poverty by equipping families with the resources and support to shift their trajectory and get out of poverty. The third $1,000 was donated to Thriving Grant County, a collective impact working to address some of Grant County’s most complex social issues and create sustainable and lasting change.
