Afena Federal Credit Union’s corporate headquarters and North Marion branch is set to open on Wednesday, May 17 just over one year after the credit union broke ground at the site of the new location. Community members are invited to the official ribbon-cutting ceremony which will take place on Wednesday at 9:45 AM.
“It’s hard to find the words to express just how excited we are to welcome the community to our new branch,” said Afena President/CEO Karen Madry. “We believe this new location will allow Afena to provide greater service to our current members, as well as to help us attract new members who we know will benefit substantially by joining the Credit Union.”
