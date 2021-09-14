Marines from Detachment 1, Communications Company, Combat Logistics Regiment 45, 4th Marine Logistics Group, transfer the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport on Sept. 12 at Grissom Air Reserve Base.
Military personnel line the road and render a salute as the procession transporting the remains of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez of Logansport passes by on Sept. 12 at Grissom Air Reserve Base. Sanchez was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Aug. 26, as the result of an enemy attack while supporting evacuation efforts for Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Onlookers hold flags and watch as a procession carrying the body of U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez approaches the Cass County line on Sept. 12, 2021 on its way to Sanchez’s hometown of Logansport.
U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Benjamin Mota
Onlookers line the street in downtown Logansport on Sunday awaiting the procession for U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Humberto A. Sanchez, who was killed in Afghanistan in August.
Photo via Indiana State Police
U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Chris Massey
Thousands of Hoosiers turned out Sunday to pay their respects as a procession carried the body of a U.S. Marine, killed in Afghanistan, through Miami County and back to his hometown of Logansport.
Onlookers lined both sides of State Road 218 from Grissom Air Reserve Base to the Cass County line and beyond as the hearse carrying Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez made its way to a funeral home in preparation for the Tuesday funeral.
