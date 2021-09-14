Thousands of Hoosiers turned out Sunday to pay their respects as a procession carried the body of a U.S. Marine, killed in Afghanistan, through Miami County and back to his hometown of Logansport.

Onlookers lined both sides of State Road 218 from Grissom Air Reserve Base to the Cass County line and beyond as the hearse carrying Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez made its way to a funeral home in preparation for the Tuesday funeral.

This story contains reporting from The Associated Press.

