A warm and windy day greeted the members of the McCulloch Junior High School’s new cycling class on Saturday.
The students gathered outside of Marion Cycle Works to pick up and deliver 30 new charcoal gray bikes, purchased through the Riding for Focus grant through Outride, bound for the junior high school.
With the help of Cycle Works owner Michael Mathias, they checked and tuned their bikes for the ride to come. Those who worked to make the grant possible unpacked and distributed the lime green helmets also purchased through the grant.
Local amateur and professional cycling advocates from Curfman’s Cyclery, the Cardinal Greenway, and the Family Biking Club gathered to make the journey alongside the students.
The little downtown block of Washington Street was abuzz with excitement.
“It was better than I imagined,” said City of Marion Community Coordinator Kayla Johnson.
“This program empowers our youth to cycle safely.” Johnson said, “Whether it’s out of necessity or entertainment, I’m really excited for those who take this class to be equipped with the skills to safely ride bicycles.”
When all bikes had been checked for tire pressure and brake health, Mathias addressed the riders with safety guidelines for the trip and tips for bike maintenance.
Soon after, the police escort blocked traffic and the riders mounted up.
Around 40 cyclists in total rode down Washington Street, through the downtown square. They turned at 10th Street and headed toward the Cardinal Greenway (a path that will soon be incorporated into the Greenway itself). They got off the Greenway on Nebraska Street and completed the journey to McCulloch Junior High School.
“I was ecstatic to be on the ride with the kids,” said Johnson.
At the school, they were greeted by pizza and water donated from Dominos and the Mayor’s office.
The students lined their bikes along the wall in the gymnasium and sat down for a hard-earned snack.
School Principal Melissa Pogue, Athletic Director Aaron Murray, and PE Instructor Virginia Drake — who made the ride along with the students — offered their thanks to those who helped make this grant possible.
Kayla Johnson, Mikayla Marazzi with Affordable Housing, and Andrew Sprock with Circles of Grant County — who worked to win the grant — shared the benefits of cycling and exercise upon academics and lifelong success.
“Students who don’t have reliable transportation that are equipped with and know how to ride a bike can make it to school,” said Johnson. “Kids who have good attendance in school experience high success rates later in life.”
According to Aaron Murray, the class will teach students how to maintain and care for a bicycle, safely ride a bike and follow traffic laws, and, hopefully, form a healthy lifelong habit.
Circles of Grant County has set up a maintenance fund for school’s bikes. You can learn more about donating at circlesofgc.weebly.com/give.
Additional photos and film were taken at the event, including GoPro footage of the ride itself, and can be found on the City of Marion and McCulloch Junior High School’s socials.
