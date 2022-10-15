After a long relationship with the publishers of Parade magazine, the company has announced that they are stopping print publication of their various magazines. This includes Relish, Spry Living and Parade. Papers who receive Relish and Spry Living have received their last copies of those magazines this month. The last issue of Parade will run in the Nov. 12 edition of your paper.
