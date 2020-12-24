(Right to left) Danny, Cameron and Braelynn open their first gift in their new home after moving from a two-bedroom apartment in Marion to Danny’s hometown of Sweetser. Habitat for Humanity of Grant County helped the family secure a home this year just in time for Christmas Day.
(Left to right) Habitat for Humanity of Grant County Board President Brittany Howey, Braelynn Aguilar, Danny Aguilar, Cameron Aguilar and Habitat for Humanity of Grant County President Mia Erickson pose for a photo as the Aguilar family gets the keys to their new home.
(Right to left) Danny, Cameron and Braelynn open their first gift in their new home after moving from a two-bedroom apartment in Marion to Danny’s hometown of Sweetser. Habitat for Humanity of Grant County helped the family secure a home this year just in time for Christmas Day.
Photo provided by Aerial Imagery and Research
(Left to right) Habitat for Humanity of Grant County Board President Brittany Howey, Braelynn Aguilar, Danny Aguilar, Cameron Aguilar and Habitat for Humanity of Grant County President Mia Erickson pose for a photo as the Aguilar family gets the keys to their new home.
A week before Christmas, Cameron and Braelynn got a glimpse of what their new life would be like.
The brother and sister duo wouldn’t have to share a room anymore. Braelynn would finally get the top bunk, and her imagination went wild as she planned the layout of her new room, dreaming of how she would fill the space beneath her new lofted bed. Cameron would be able to toss mini basketballs at the hoop on the back of his door for hours without having to worry about bothering his little sister. They couldn’t wait.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.