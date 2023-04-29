Norman and Rowena Carter celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Sunday, May 7, 2:00-4:00 p.m., at Sycamore Friends Church, Greentown, Indiana. Daughters Donna Overman, Rhonda Bargerstock, and Debby Jourdan are hosting the event for friends and family. Also, York Place residents and staff will celebrate with the Carters on their actual anniversary, Thursday, May 4.
The couple pastored several Friends churches, and Norman taught for Marion Community Schools. Rowena gave piano lessons. Before pastoring, they attended South Marion Friends Church and had four daughters. The youngest, Denise Horner, is deceased.
