The 7 Lights of Trepidation haunted house fundraiser officially kicked off Friday evening, welcoming guests to experience elaborate decor, scares and laughs with friends and family.
7 Lights of Trepidation is located at 1501 Burlington Ave. and acts as a fundraiser to raise funds for the residents of the county home. All proceeds from the haunted house are donated to the county home residents to provide a Christmas dinner and extra gifts for the residents. The county home hosts 30 to 40 residents at any given time, and the generous donations from the Clinton County community and private donors help provide Christmas magic for the residents.
7 Lights organizer Jennifer Davis exclaimed that this year’s haunted house is officially prepared to welcome visitors into the maze of scares, lights and action that is fun for the whole family.
“7 Lights of Trepidation is ready and excited for a new spooky year! The last couple of weeks, our volunteers have been finishing up their builds and putting the final decor touches on their individual themed spaces,” said Davis. “I’m so proud of this group and the teamwork they have shown while building this year’s haunted house.”
Davis commented that the 7 Lights team prides itself in adding twists and turns for guests to entertain, confuse and scare them at least once as they travel through the haunted house. This year, an early visitor inspected the haunted house and described the scenery as a “demented fun house” according to Davis.
“The 7 Lights Haunt is special in the fact that it is built from the ground up each year. Each space and the floor plan changes every year to keep the haunt unique. Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own flair to their decorated spaces, which keeps the perspectives different every year,” said Davis. “When visiting the 7 Lights Haunt, you might see a few of the same props but used by a different person and in a completely different way than in previous years.”
Davis commented that veteran volunteer Brad Sanders echoed her statements by expressing that the team at 7 Lights has stepped up to build upon the successes that the haunted house has experienced in previous years.
“More people have stepped up this year and just when we ask ourselves how are we going to top last year we are able to raise the bar,” said Sanders in a quote given by Davis.
7 Lights encourages people of all ages to attend and to volunteer. Davis expressed that some of the volunteers at 7 Lights are kids that accept the opportunity to help with an event that supports the community in a positive way for the first time. The volunteer staff is accompanied by Davis’ daughter and some of the children of other volunteers that accept the challenge to participate in Halloween beyond trick-or-treating.
“Why a haunted house? Well, why not? After helping take over this project three years ago and fully running this project now, I believe we have found a way for the community to have a large, unique event every year,” said Davis. “Halloween is the perfect time of year to bring all ages together in a creative and expressive way.”
Every year, planning begins months ahead of the launch date by finding sponsors, acquiring insurance, permits, restroom accommodations and budgeting for spending costs. Once approved, the veteran team sets off to find people who love Halloween and pranks to join the team. The team then begins to attend monthly or semi-monthly meetings where members outline a plan for room assignments and themes before jumping into the building process. The team is then tasked with finding materials beyond what is already located at the haunted house, such as scrap wood, foam board, barrels, nails and much more. Some of the materials are donated by local businesses and volunteers.
Once building season rolls around, volunteers help move necessary materials from the storage area into the basement of the county home. This year, Clinton County Sheriff’s department inmates and two Deputies helped move the materials across the property, which Davis commented saved the team hours of time and energy.
“Typically, we have a month or less to build the basement. Floor plans go into place and the walls go up,” said Davis. “This process is done by people of all experience levels. We do try and teach people how to do it so that it becomes a hands-on experience for our new volunteers. People of all skill levels are welcomed. If a volunteer doesn’t know how to use a tool, we will teach them how to safely do it and help them during the build.”
Davis expressed that building the walls inside the rooms is one of the most important and time-consuming aspects of the haunted house build. The walls take a week or two to properly secure, and each wall must be fire-resistant and pass a safety code check via homeland security.
“When walls are in place, the booby trap building and prop decorating begins. We generally have folks coming to the property at all hours of the day and evening around work and school schedules to get their spaces done,” said Davis. “After everything is decorated, I go through and make sure things are to safety code standard to the best of my knowledge, and we fix anything that needs to be fixed.”
Davis stated that the inspection process occurs approximately two weeks before the doors open and fire retardant is sprayed on every item to ensure the safety of the visitors and the crew. Once the safety checks are passed, 7 Lights is issued a permit from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security that officially greenlights the haunted house.
The haunted house was initially hosted by Frankfort Jaycees and has altered its location, set-up and leadership throughout the years. Davis commented that the haunted house was organized at the county home when she first became involved six years ago, and she recently accepted the role of leading the team throughout the process. Davis described her leadership style as a team player who acts as one cog in the overall machine that helps piece the haunt together every year. Davis commented that the haunted house crew becomes close-knit, almost like a family, and communicates in the private group chat beyond the walls of 7 Lights during the year.
“I honestly don’t feel like a leader. I feel like I’m just the part of the team that makes sure we are on track with getting things done that have to be done. Every year, we are faced with different challenges and there are days I feel I’m putting out fires most of the day, but I still get to go to the haunt and be the immature prankster like everyone else,” said Davis. “I look at this veteran team like a small family of sorts. We have a goal. We all have very unique personalities. I’m just one piece of the puzzle that makes things happen.”
Davis expressed that the haunted house acts as a means for the volunteer team to exercise its creativity and engage with Halloween for a cause. Davis commented that she holds aspirations for the haunted house’s future as an expanded event with even more resources in the future.
“For those who build rooms and decorate spaces, it is a creative outlet and a challenge to put together something that is unique and scary or funny and spooky,” said Davis. “I personally would love to see this event grow into a city event that grows each year and still finds a way to benefit the people who we have been helping from the start.”
Davis encouraged visitors to attend the haunted house and provide the team with feedback regarding what they adored and what could be improved in the future. However, Davis joked that some of the feedback may be twisted to create an even more unique and scary haunted house, such as making a corridor tighter or a costume scarier.
“Visitors new and old – we want you to come and let us know how we’re doing. We love community feedback. Did you have fun? Did you freak out? Did you pee your pants? yes, it happens,” said Davis. “We don’t let this haunt get stale, and we pat ourselves on the back for having visitors from four surrounding haunts.”
Davis commented that any help is appreciated and encouraged from the 7 Lights team, and more information may be found under the Frankfort Indiana 7 Lights of Trepidation Haunted House Facebook page or under the 7 Lights of Trepidation Facebook group. For more information, community members are encouraged to call Jennifer Davis at 317-675-6075 or email at artgirldavis@gmail.com. 7 Lights extended a statement of gratitude to Center Township, Wampler’s, Sheriff’s Department, private donors and families and the volunteer staff for their support.
7 Lights of Trepidations debuted on Oct. 14 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the county home at 1501 Burlington Ave. in Frankfort. The haunted house will continue to welcome visitors on Oct. 15, Oct. 21, Oct. 22, Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 during the same timeframe. Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children eight and under.
7 Lights prides itself on its scares, but flashlight-guided tours are available for those that prefer to explore the intricacies of the rooms rather than increase their heart rate. The guided tours ensure that actors will not scare the visitors, and visitors will sometimes receive a goody such as a trick-or-treat bag.
“When the doors open, the fun begins, hard work pays off, lights go on and the show goes forward,” said Davis. “The haunted house is quite literally a creative theatrical production for those down in the basement, and we enjoy every last scare and laugh.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.