Grant County 4-H officials released the final list of names of this year’s fair project winners.
Anna-Marie Adamson, Crafts – Blue
Sophia Adamson, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Elias Albergottie, Legos – Blue
Isaiah Alexander, Legos – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Isaiah Alexander, Crafts – Blue
Angus Ault, Food Preservation – Blue
Angus Ault, Photography – Red
Angus Ault, Farm Toy Scene – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Angus Ault, Foods – Blue
Angus Ault, Electric – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Angus Ault, Woodworking, – Blue
Angus Ault, Legos – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Angus Ault, Models – Honor, Blue
Anna Ault, Child Development – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Anna Ault, Photography – Blue
Anna Ault, Cake Decorating – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Anna Ault, Foods – Blue
Anna Ault, Sewing Wearable – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Anna Ault, Consumer Clothing – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Anna Ault, Floriculture – Blue
Anna Ault, Home Environment – State Fair, Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Anna Ault, Fashion Revue – Champion, Blue, Honor
Anna Ault, Gift Wrapping – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Anna Ault, Food Preservation – Blue
Anna Ault, Scrapbook – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Anna Ault, Crafts – Red
Claire Bajor, Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Claire Bajor, Woodworking – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Kate Bajor, Woodworking – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Landon Baker, Dog Poster – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Landon Baker, Health – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Landon Baker, Cat Poster – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Gavin Beebe, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Avlyn Berger, Fashion Revue – Champion, Grand Champion, Honor, Blue
Avlyn Berger, Floriculture – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Avlyn Berger, Child Development – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Avlyn Berger, Sewing Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Avlyn Berger, Foods – Blue
Avlyn Berger, Gift Wrapping – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Avlyn Berger, Recycling – Honor, Blue
Avlyn Berger, Creative Gifts – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Rebecca Bowman, Recycling – Champion, Honor, Blue
Maxwell Bragg, Reading – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Maxwell Bragg, Collections – Blue
Maxwell Bragg, Models – Blue
Maxwell Bragg, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Maxwell Bragg, Foods – Honor, Blue
Maxwell Bragg, Legos – Honor, Blue
Abigail Bright, Foods – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Abigail Bright, Photography – Blue
Andrew Bryant, Electric – Blue
Emily Burke, Bake with a Mix – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Emily Burke, Food Preservation – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Emily Burke, Crafts – Champion, Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Emily Burke, Creative Gifts – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Emily Burke, Gift Wrapping – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Emily Burke, Microwave Cookery – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Leona Burry, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Blue
Leona Burry, Cake Decorating – Blue
Leona Burry, Photography – Red
Leona Burry, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Ethan Cain, Soil and Water Science – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Ethan Cain, Microwave Cookery – Champion, Honor, Blue
Evan Cain, Home Environment – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Evan Cain, Electric – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Jayma Carender, Soybeans – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Jayma Carender, Corn – Blue
Jayma Carender, Swine Poster – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Addison Carey, Swine Poster – Champion, Honor, Blue
Addison Carey, Foods – Honor, Blue
Braylon Carey, Farm Toy Scene – Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Randi Casto, Photography – Blue
Randi Casto, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue
Randi Casto, Microwave Cookery – Champion, Honor, Blue
Elayna Cates, Photography – Blue
Elayna Cates, Crafts – Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Mason Cates, Farm Toy Scene – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Madelyn Cheek, Foods – Honor, Blue
Benjamin Christman, Sports – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Benjamin Christman, Soil and Water Science – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Gabriel Christman, Wildlife – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Gabriel Christman, Recycling – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Gabriel Christman, Soil and Water Science – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Joseph Christman, Soil and Water Science – Blue, Honor
Joseph Christman, Wildlife – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Joseph Christman, Sports – Champion, Honor, Blue
Marcus Christman, Crafts – Blue
Marcus Christman, Soil and Water Science – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Marcus Christman, Legos – Blue
Nicholas Christman, Soil and Water Science – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Nicholas Christman, Wildlife – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Nicholas Christman, Sports – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Vincent Christman, Soil and Water Science – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Vincent Christman, Legos – Blue
Vincent Christman, Sports – Best of Show, Champion, Grand Champion, Honor, Blue
Bentley Coffeit, Forestry – Blue
Timia Collins, Photography – Red
Benjamin Compson, Dog Poster – Blue
Benjamin Compson, Legos – Blue
Benjamin Compson, Sports – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Benjamin Compson, Woodworking – Blue
Zavier Conde, Wildlife – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Jayceon Cook, Photography – White
Aedan Crotzer, Legos – Blue
Aerabella Delgado, Legos – Blue
Aerabella Delgado, Fashion Revue – Champion, Honor, Blue
Morgan DeLong, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor, Grand Champion
Morgan DeLong, Sewing Construction, Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor, Grand Champion
Morgan DeLong, Foods – Honor, Blue
Morgan DeLong, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Morgan DeLong, Child Development – Champion, Blue, Honor
Morgan DeLong, Food Preservation – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Morgan DeLong, Fashion Revue – Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Honor, Blue
Morgan DeLong, Cat Poster – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Kacie Devine, Crafts – Blue
Amylah Dils, Recycling – Blue
Dylan Dossett, Legos – Blue
Lilly Edwards, Foods – Honor, Blue
Tristan Ford, Woodworking – Blue
Emily Foss, Child Development – Blue
Emily Foss, Food Preservation – Blue
Emily Foss, Electric – Blue, Honor
Emily Foss, Crafts – Blue
Emily Foss, Sew for Fun – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Emily Foss, Recycling – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Emily Foss, Bake with a Mix – Blue
Emily Foss, Wildlife – Blue
Emily Foss, Microwave Cookery – Champion, Honor, Blue
Darby Freel Creative Writing – Blue
Theo Freel, Creative Writing – Blue
Theo Freel, Legos – Blue
Brooklyn Gary, Photography – White
Brooklyn Gary, Crafts – Blue
Jordan Gary, Crafts – Champion, Honor, Blue
Liam Gleason, Electric – Blue
Josie Goble, Demonstration – Blue
Josie Goble, Sewing, Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Josie Goble, Fashion Revue – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Josie Goble, Fashion Revue – Reserve Grand Champion, Champion, Blue, Honor
Josie Goble, Sewing, Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Kortney Goff, Home Environment – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Kortney Goff, Sew for Fun – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Kortney Goff, Foods – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Kortney Goff, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Kortney Goff, Forestry – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Kortney Goff, Wildlife – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Kortney Goff, Bake with a Mix – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Chloe Griffin, Photography – Blue, Honor
Madyson Gunning, Foods – Reserve Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Tate Gunning, Crafts – Blue
Faith Haney, Foods – Honor, Blue
Faith Haney, Farm Toy Scene – Honor, Blue
Faith Haney, Food Preservation – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Faith Haney, Child Development – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Faith Haney, Scrapbook – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Faith Haney, Sewing, Wearable – Blue
Faith Haney, Crafts – Champion, Honor, Blue
Faith Haney, Creative Gifts – Honor, Blue
Faith Haney, Home Environment – State Fair, Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Faith Haney, Collections – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Hank Haney, Crafts – Red
Hank Haney, Bake with a Mix – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Hank Haney, Food Preservation – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Hank Haney, Creative Gifts – Blue
Hank Haney, Aerospace – Blue, Reserve Champion, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Hank Haney, Collections – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Hank Haney, Home Environment – Champion, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Hank Haney, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Hank Haney, Foods – Reserve Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Hank Haney, Models – State Fair, Blue, Reserve Champion, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
David Hart, Legos – Blue
David Hart, Genealogy – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
David Hart, Crafts – Blue
Mary Hart, Crafts – Red
Mary Hart, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Mary Hart, Photography – Red
Priscilla Hart, Gift Wrapping – Champion, Honor, Blue
Priscilla Hart, Crafts – Blue
Priscilla Hart, Consumer Clothing – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Jordan Hart,man Crafts- Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Chloe Hawkins, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Chloe Hawkins, Photography – State Fair, Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Chloe Hawkins, Collections – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Chloe Hawkins, Photography – Blue, Honor
Clay Heater, Alfalfa – Runner Up Best of Show, Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Logan Herring, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Nolan Herring, Woodworking – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Hallie Hix, Foods – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Maconahey Hix, Legos – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Brooklyn Hodupp, Alfalfa – Blue
Luci Hovermale, Crafts – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Luci Hovermale, Health – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Luci Hovermale, Electric – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Grant Howard, Crafts – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Zander Hudson, Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Zavier Hudson, Woodworking – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Elliot Hurd, Wildlife – Blue
Catelynn Isaac, Foods – Blue
Catelynn Isaac, Photography – White
Catelynn Isaac, Cake Decorating – Blue
Catelynn Isaac, Crafts – Blue
Catelynn Isaac, Gift Wrapping – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Ethan Jackson, Crafts – Blue
Andrew Jarck, Beef Poster – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Geena Jarrett, Photography – White
Geena Jarrett, Crafts – Blue
Journee Johnson, Crafts – Blue
Armando Jones, Crafts – Red
Kierra Jones, Crafts – Blue
Ashlynn Killmon, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Ashlynn Killmon, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Ashlynn Killmon, Sewing, Wearable – Blue
Landon Killmon, Legos – Champion, Honor, Blue
Landon Killmon, Garden – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Ellie King, Crafts – Best of Show, Champion, Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Ellie King, Creative Writing – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Ellie King, Consumer Clothing – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Milo King, Demonstration – Blue
Milo King, Photography – Blue, Honor
Milo King, Creative Gifts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Adalyn King, seed Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Adalyn King, seed Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Jack King, seed Farm Toy Scene – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Audie Koontz, Fashion Revue – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Audie Koontz, Sew for Fun – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Audie Koontz, Food Preservation – Honor, Blue
Audie Koontz, Sewing, Wearable – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Audie Koontz, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Audie Koontz, Demonstration – Blue
Audie Koontz, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Reserve Grand Champion, Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Audie Koontz, Sew for Fun – Honor, Blue
Audie Koontz, Public Speaking – Blue
Audie Koontz, Foods – Honor, Blue
Audie Koontz, Microwave Cookery – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Audie Koontz, Reading – Honor, Blue
Audie Koontz, Creative Writing – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Savannah Leavitt, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Savannah Leavitt, Cake Decorating – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
A’Leceia Lee, Dog Poster – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Olivia Legg, Aerospace – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Olivia Legg, Cake Decorating – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Olivia Legg, Recycling – Blue
Olivia Legg, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Olivia Legg, Electric – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Baileigh Little, Foods – Blue
Cory Longacre, Photography – Blue, Honor
Sloane Longacre, Photography – Blue
Ben Manwell, Woodworking – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Krista Marroni, Woodworking – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Joey Martin, Farm Toy Scene – Champion, Honor, Blue
John Martin, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Addison McVicker, Floriculture – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Addison McVicker, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Addison McVicker, Sports – Blue
Addison McVicker, Demonstration – Blue
Addison McVicker, Sewing, Wearable – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor, Grand Champion
Addison McVicker, Legos – Honor, Blue
Addison McVicker, Fashion Revue – Champion, Blue, Honor, Grand Champion
Addison McVicker, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Addison McVicker, Bake with a Mix – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Addison McVicker, Food Preservation – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Addison McVicker, Creative Gifts – Champion, Honor, Blue
Addison McVicker, Creative Writing – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Addison McVicker, Microwave Cookery – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Addison McVicker, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Addison McVicker, Gift Wrapping – Blue
Addison McVicker, Collections – Blue
Addison McVicker, Consumer Clothing – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Austin McVicker, Gift Wrapping – Blue
Austin McVicker, Microwave Cookery – Champion, Honor, Blue
Austin McVicker, Food Preservation – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Austin McVicker, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue
Austin McVicker, Legos – Honor, Blue
Austin McVicker, Foods – Blue
Austin McVicker, Floriculture – Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Kaebri Messersmith, Foods – Blue
Kaebri Messersmith, Crafts – Blue
Kaebri Messersmith, Photography – State Fair, Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Kaebri Messersmith, Creative Gifts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Ava Middlesworth, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Remington Middlesworth, Lawn and Garden Tractor – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Bryce Miller, Alfalfa – Blue
Bryce Miller, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Calvin Miller, Electric – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Faith Miller, Cat Poster – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Faith Miller, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Faith Miller, Garden – Red
Faith Miller, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue
Jack Miller, Electric – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Chesnie Mowat, Genealogy – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Thomas Nally, Woodworking – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Elaina Neargardner, Crafts – Reserve Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Ian Neargardner, Small Engines – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Levi Nelson, Corn – Blue
Levi Nelson, Soybeans – Runner Up Best of Show, Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Lillian Nelson, Corn – Blue
Lillian Nelson, Soybeans – Blue
Luke Nelson, Soybeans – Blue
Luke Nelson, Corn – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Austin Orr, Photography – Champion, Blue, Honor
Austin Orr, Legos – Honor, Blue
Isla Pauley, Cake Decorating – Blue
Isla Pauley, Shooting Sports – Blue, Reserve Champion, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Dixie Pavey, Bake with a Mix – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Dixie Pavey, Photography – Blue, Honor
Dixie Pavey, Food Preservation – Red
Eli Pavey, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Eli Pavey, Models – Champion, Blue, Honor
Abbi Payne, Corn – Blue
Abbi Payne, Photography – Red
Alli Payne, Dog Poster – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Alli Payne, Sew for Fun – Blue
Karlie Pearce, Cake Decorating – Blue
Jeremiah Peterson, Forestry – Blue, Reserve Champion, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Jeremiah Peterson, Legos – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Timothy Peterson, Foods – Blue
Tinley Pierce, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
David Plummer, Recycling – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Mia Polson, Wildlife – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Andrew Ratliff, Bake with a Mix – Champion, Honor, Blue
Andrew Ratliff, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Andrew Ratliff, Entomology – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Andrew Ratliff, Food Preservation – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Jonathan Ratliff, Food Preservation – Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Jonathan Ratliff, Entomology – Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Marcus Ratliff, Foods – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Marcus Ratliff, Entomology – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Marcus Ratliff, Veterinary Science – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Madison Retherford, Scrapbook – Honor, Blue
Madison Retherford, Photography – Red
Anna Rockey, Crafts – Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Anna Rockey, Cake Decorating – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Luke Rockey, Crafts – Champion, Honor, Blue
Luke Rockey, Legos – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Rosie Rockey, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Rosie Rockey, Cake Decorating – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Khloe Rogers, Recycling – Blue
Isabel Roush, Scrapbook – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Isabel Roush, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Isabel Roush, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue
Isabel Roush, Alfalfa – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Isaiah Roush, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Isaiah Roush, Models – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Isaiah Roush, Beef Poster – Champion, Honor, Blue
Hunter Rutledge, Photography – Blue
Annemarie Sanchez, Crafts – Red
Camden Sapp, Dog Poster – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Camden Sapp, Woodworking – Blue
Suzanne Shields, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Suzanne Shields, Soybeans – Blue
Suzanne Shields, Crafts – Blue
Brantlee Shock, Electric – Blue
Emma Smith, Cake Decorating – Blue
Joshua Smith, Collections – Champion, Honor, Blue
Joshua Smith, Photography – Blue, Honor
Joshua Smith, Crafts – Blue
Abigail Sneed, Entomology – Champion, Honor, Blue
Abigail Sneed, Veterinary Science – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Toby Sneed, Alfalfa – Blue
Toby Sneed, Beef Poster – Champion, Honor, Blue
Toby Sneed, Farm Toy Scene – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Isabel Snyder, Photography – Blue, Honor
Lillian Snyder, Foods – Honor, Blue
Lillian Snyder, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Sierra Snyder, Photography – Blue
Sierra Snyder, Foods – Champion, Honor, Blue
Hannah Strange, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Annika Stuber, Legos – Blue
Annika Stuber, Foods – Red
Annika Stuber, Dog Poster – Blue
Zeke Stuber, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Claire Templin, Corn – Blue
Claire Templin, Foods – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Claire Templin, Fashion – Revue Champion, Blue, Honor
Claire Templin, Sewing, Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Corey Templin, Woodworking – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Corey Templin, Soybeans – Blue
Corey Templin, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Corey Templin, Electric – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Rae’Lynn Thomas, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Leighton Tinkel, Legos – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Bailey Tinsley, Recycling – Blue
Caitlin Tinsley, Crafts – Red
Caitlin Tinsley, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Caitlin Tinsley, Food Preservation – Champion, Honor, Blue
Caitlin Tinsley, Recycling Reserve – Champion, Honor, Blue
Caitlin Tinsley, Crafts – Blue
Caitlin Tinsley, Foods – Blue
Elijah Tinsley, Forestry – Blue
Elijah Tinsley, Small Engines – Blue, Reserve Champion, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Elijah Tinsley, Electric – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Tanyalee Tinsley, Food – Preservation Honor, Blue
Tanyalee Tinsley, Photography – Blue
Tanyalee Tinsley, Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Tanyalee Tinsley, Photography – Champion, Blue, Honor
Tanyalee Tinsley, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Audrey Tish, Sew for Fun – Honor, Blue
Audrey Tish, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Blue
Audrey Tish, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Audrey Tish, Floriculture – Reserve Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Audrey Tish, Sewing, Wearable – Blue
Audrey Tish, Genealogy – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Audrey Tish, Food Preservation – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Audrey Tish, Creative Gifts – Blue
Audrey Tish, Reading – Runner Up Best of Show, Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Audrey Tish, Gift Wrapping – Champion, Honor, Blue
Audrey Tish, Garden – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Audrey Tish, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue
Audrey Tish, Crafts – Champion, Honor, Blue
Audrey Tish, Creative Writing – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Lincoln Tish, Garden – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Lincoln Tish, Creative Gifts – Blue
Lincoln Tish, Collections – Blue
Lincoln Tish, Legos – Blue
Lincoln Tish, Beekeeping – Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Lincoln Tish, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Lincoln Tish, Woodworking – Blue
Due to space limitations, the rest of the 4-H fair results will be published in Tuesday’s edition.
Lincoln Tish, Lawn and Garden Tractor – Champion, Blue, Honor
Lincoln Tish, Models – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Lincoln Tish, Foods – Blue
Cora Topping, Creative Gifts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Ella Topping, Health – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Ella Topping, Reading – Champion, Honor, Blue
Lydia Trexler, Sewing, Wearable – Red
Lydia Trexler, Fashion Revue – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Lydia Trexler, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Nikkolette Troyer, Cake Decorating – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Victoria Turner, Genealogy – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor
Victoria Turner, Collections – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Victoria Turner, Photography – Blue
Victoria Turner, Crafts – Blue
Victoria Turner, Cake Decorating – Blue
Calvin Van Matre, Legos – Honor, Blue
Calvin Van Matre, Electric – Blue
Evelyn Van Matre, Sew for Fun – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Evelyn Van Matre, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Evelyn Van Matre, Foods – Blue
Evelyn Van Matre, Food Preservation – Blue
Evelyn Van Matre, Cake Decorating – Blue, Honor
Patricia Van Matre, Wildlife – Blue
Patricia Van Matre, Photography – Blue
Patricia Van Matre, Food Preservation – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Patricia Van Matre, Veterinary Science – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Patricia Van Matre, Garden – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Noah Wagner, Farm Toy Scene – Blue
Brady Wallace, Corn – Blue
Brady Wallace, Shooting Sports – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Trey Wallace, Legos – Champion, Honor, Blue
Zoe Wallace, Photography – Red
Sayuri Watson, Crafts – Reserve Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue
Sayuri Watson, Consumer Clothing – Blue
Sayuri Watson, Gift Wrapping – Blue
Carleigh Westgate, Photography – Blue, Honor
Kennedy Westgate, Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Alontae White, Legos – Blue
Hunter Williams, Crafts – Blue
Hunter Williams, Electric – Blue
Hunter Williams, Woodworking – Red
Cade Wilson, Corn – Runner Up Best of Show, Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue
Cade Wilson, Soybeans – Blue
Abby Winchester, Photography – Blue, Honor
Abby Winchester, Photography – Blue, Honor
Abby Winchester, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Abby Winchester, Gift Wrapping – Blue
Abby Winchester, Photography – Champion, Blue, Honor
Abby Winchester, Crafts – Blue
Elizabeth Winchester, Photography – Blue, Honor
Elizabeth Winchester, Photography – Blue
Elizabeth Winchester, Recycling – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue
Elizabeth Winchester, Photography – Champion, Blue, Honor
Elizabeth Winchester, Photography – Blue, Honor
Elizabeth Winchester, Crafts – Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Honor, Blue
Elizabeth Winchester, Crafts – Honor, Blue
Paul Winchester, Poultry Poster – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Paul Winchester, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Paul Winchester, Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor
Sarah Winchester, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Sarah Winchester, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor
Sarah Winchester, Crafts – Champion, Grand Champion, Honor, Blue
Blake Wright, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue
