Grant County 4-H officials released the final list of names of this year’s fair project winners.

Anna-Marie Adamson, Crafts – Blue

Sophia Adamson, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Elias Albergottie, Legos – Blue

Isaiah Alexander, Legos – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Isaiah Alexander, Crafts – Blue

Angus Ault, Food Preservation – Blue

Angus Ault, Photography – Red

Angus Ault, Farm Toy Scene – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Angus Ault, Foods – Blue

Angus Ault, Electric – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Angus Ault, Woodworking, – Blue

Angus Ault, Legos – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Angus Ault, Models – Honor, Blue

Anna Ault, Child Development – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Anna Ault, Photography – Blue

Anna Ault, Cake Decorating – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Anna Ault, Foods – Blue

Anna Ault, Sewing Wearable – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Anna Ault, Consumer Clothing – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Anna Ault, Floriculture – Blue

Anna Ault, Home Environment – State Fair, Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Anna Ault, Fashion Revue – Champion, Blue, Honor

Anna Ault, Gift Wrapping – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Anna Ault, Food Preservation – Blue

Anna Ault, Scrapbook – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Anna Ault, Crafts – Red

Claire Bajor, Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Claire Bajor, Woodworking – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Kate Bajor, Woodworking – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Landon Baker, Dog Poster – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Landon Baker, Health – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Landon Baker, Cat Poster – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Gavin Beebe, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Avlyn Berger, Fashion Revue – Champion, Grand Champion, Honor, Blue

Avlyn Berger, Floriculture – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Avlyn Berger, Child Development – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Avlyn Berger, Sewing Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Avlyn Berger, Foods – Blue

Avlyn Berger, Gift Wrapping – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Avlyn Berger, Recycling – Honor, Blue

Avlyn Berger, Creative Gifts – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Rebecca Bowman, Recycling – Champion, Honor, Blue

Maxwell Bragg, Reading – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Maxwell Bragg, Collections – Blue

Maxwell Bragg, Models – Blue

Maxwell Bragg, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Maxwell Bragg, Foods – Honor, Blue

Maxwell Bragg, Legos – Honor, Blue

Abigail Bright, Foods – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Abigail Bright, Photography – Blue

Andrew Bryant, Electric – Blue

Emily Burke, Bake with a Mix – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Emily Burke, Food Preservation – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Emily Burke, Crafts – Champion, Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Emily Burke, Creative Gifts – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Emily Burke, Gift Wrapping – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Emily Burke, Microwave Cookery – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Leona Burry, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Blue

Leona Burry, Cake Decorating – Blue

Leona Burry, Photography – Red

Leona Burry, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Ethan Cain, Soil and Water Science – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Ethan Cain, Microwave Cookery – Champion, Honor, Blue

Evan Cain, Home Environment – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Evan Cain, Electric – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Jayma Carender, Soybeans – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Jayma Carender, Corn – Blue

Jayma Carender, Swine Poster – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Addison Carey, Swine Poster – Champion, Honor, Blue

Addison Carey, Foods – Honor, Blue

Braylon Carey, Farm Toy Scene – Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Randi Casto, Photography – Blue

Randi Casto, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue

Randi Casto, Microwave Cookery – Champion, Honor, Blue

Elayna Cates, Photography – Blue

Elayna Cates, Crafts – Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Mason Cates, Farm Toy Scene – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Madelyn Cheek, Foods – Honor, Blue

Benjamin Christman, Sports – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Benjamin Christman, Soil and Water Science – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Gabriel Christman, Wildlife – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Gabriel Christman, Recycling – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Gabriel Christman, Soil and Water Science – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Joseph Christman, Soil and Water Science – Blue, Honor

Joseph Christman, Wildlife – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Joseph Christman, Sports – Champion, Honor, Blue

Marcus Christman, Crafts – Blue

Marcus Christman, Soil and Water Science – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Marcus Christman, Legos – Blue

Nicholas Christman, Soil and Water Science – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Nicholas Christman, Wildlife – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Nicholas Christman, Sports – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Vincent Christman, Soil and Water Science – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Vincent Christman, Legos – Blue

Vincent Christman, Sports – Best of Show, Champion, Grand Champion, Honor, Blue

Bentley Coffeit, Forestry – Blue

Timia Collins, Photography – Red

Benjamin Compson, Dog Poster – Blue

Benjamin Compson, Legos – Blue

Benjamin Compson, Sports – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Benjamin Compson, Woodworking – Blue

Zavier Conde, Wildlife – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Jayceon Cook, Photography – White

Aedan Crotzer, Legos – Blue

Aerabella Delgado, Legos – Blue

Aerabella Delgado, Fashion Revue – Champion, Honor, Blue

Morgan DeLong, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor, Grand Champion

Morgan DeLong, Sewing Construction, Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor, Grand Champion

Morgan DeLong, Foods – Honor, Blue

Morgan DeLong, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Morgan DeLong, Child Development – Champion, Blue, Honor

Morgan DeLong, Food Preservation – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Morgan DeLong, Fashion Revue – Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Honor, Blue

Morgan DeLong, Cat Poster – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Kacie Devine, Crafts – Blue

Amylah Dils, Recycling – Blue

Dylan Dossett, Legos – Blue

Lilly Edwards, Foods – Honor, Blue

Tristan Ford, Woodworking – Blue

Emily Foss, Child Development – Blue

Emily Foss, Food Preservation – Blue

Emily Foss, Electric – Blue, Honor

Emily Foss, Crafts – Blue

Emily Foss, Sew for Fun – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Emily Foss, Recycling – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Emily Foss, Bake with a Mix – Blue

Emily Foss, Wildlife – Blue

Emily Foss, Microwave Cookery – Champion, Honor, Blue

Darby Freel Creative Writing – Blue

Theo Freel, Creative Writing – Blue

Theo Freel, Legos – Blue

Brooklyn Gary, Photography – White

Brooklyn Gary, Crafts – Blue

Jordan Gary, Crafts – Champion, Honor, Blue

Liam Gleason, Electric – Blue

Josie Goble, Demonstration – Blue

Josie Goble, Sewing, Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Josie Goble, Fashion Revue – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Josie Goble, Fashion Revue – Reserve Grand Champion, Champion, Blue, Honor

Josie Goble, Sewing, Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Kortney Goff, Home Environment – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Kortney Goff, Sew for Fun – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Kortney Goff, Foods – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Kortney Goff, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Kortney Goff, Forestry – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Kortney Goff, Wildlife – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Kortney Goff, Bake with a Mix – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Chloe Griffin, Photography – Blue, Honor

Madyson Gunning, Foods – Reserve Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Tate Gunning, Crafts – Blue

Faith Haney, Foods – Honor, Blue

Faith Haney, Farm Toy Scene – Honor, Blue

Faith Haney, Food Preservation – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Faith Haney, Child Development – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Faith Haney, Scrapbook – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Faith Haney, Sewing, Wearable – Blue

Faith Haney, Crafts – Champion, Honor, Blue

Faith Haney, Creative Gifts – Honor, Blue

Faith Haney, Home Environment – State Fair, Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Faith Haney, Collections – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Hank Haney, Crafts – Red

Hank Haney, Bake with a Mix – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Hank Haney, Food Preservation – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Hank Haney, Creative Gifts – Blue

Hank Haney, Aerospace – Blue, Reserve Champion, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Hank Haney, Collections – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Hank Haney, Home Environment – Champion, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Hank Haney, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Hank Haney, Foods – Reserve Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Hank Haney, Models – State Fair, Blue, Reserve Champion, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

David Hart, Legos – Blue

David Hart, Genealogy – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

David Hart, Crafts – Blue

Mary Hart, Crafts – Red

Mary Hart, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Mary Hart, Photography – Red

Priscilla Hart, Gift Wrapping – Champion, Honor, Blue

Priscilla Hart, Crafts – Blue

Priscilla Hart, Consumer Clothing – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Jordan Hart,man Crafts- Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Chloe Hawkins, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Chloe Hawkins, Photography – State Fair, Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Chloe Hawkins, Collections – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Chloe Hawkins, Photography – Blue, Honor

Clay Heater, Alfalfa – Runner Up Best of Show, Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Logan Herring, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Nolan Herring, Woodworking – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Hallie Hix, Foods – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Maconahey Hix, Legos – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Brooklyn Hodupp, Alfalfa – Blue

Luci Hovermale, Crafts – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Luci Hovermale, Health – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Luci Hovermale, Electric – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Grant Howard, Crafts – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Zander Hudson, Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Zavier Hudson, Woodworking – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Elliot Hurd, Wildlife – Blue

Catelynn Isaac, Foods – Blue

Catelynn Isaac, Photography – White

Catelynn Isaac, Cake Decorating – Blue

Catelynn Isaac, Crafts – Blue

Catelynn Isaac, Gift Wrapping – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Ethan Jackson, Crafts – Blue

Andrew Jarck, Beef Poster – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Geena Jarrett, Photography – White

Geena Jarrett, Crafts – Blue

Journee Johnson, Crafts – Blue

Armando Jones, Crafts – Red

Kierra Jones, Crafts – Blue

Ashlynn Killmon, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Ashlynn Killmon, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Ashlynn Killmon, Sewing, Wearable – Blue

Landon Killmon, Legos – Champion, Honor, Blue

Landon Killmon, Garden – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Ellie King, Crafts – Best of Show, Champion, Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Ellie King, Creative Writing – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Ellie King, Consumer Clothing – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Milo King, Demonstration – Blue

Milo King, Photography – Blue, Honor

Milo King, Creative Gifts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Adalyn King, seed Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Adalyn King, seed Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Jack King, seed Farm Toy Scene – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Audie Koontz, Fashion Revue – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Audie Koontz, Sew for Fun – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Audie Koontz, Food Preservation – Honor, Blue

Audie Koontz, Sewing, Wearable – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Audie Koontz, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Audie Koontz, Demonstration – Blue

Audie Koontz, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Reserve Grand Champion, Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Audie Koontz, Sew for Fun – Honor, Blue

Audie Koontz, Public Speaking – Blue

Audie Koontz, Foods – Honor, Blue

Audie Koontz, Microwave Cookery – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Audie Koontz, Reading – Honor, Blue

Audie Koontz, Creative Writing – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Savannah Leavitt, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Savannah Leavitt, Cake Decorating – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

A’Leceia Lee, Dog Poster – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Olivia Legg, Aerospace – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Olivia Legg, Cake Decorating – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Olivia Legg, Recycling – Blue

Olivia Legg, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Olivia Legg, Electric – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Baileigh Little, Foods – Blue

Cory Longacre, Photography – Blue, Honor

Sloane Longacre, Photography – Blue

Ben Manwell, Woodworking – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Krista Marroni, Woodworking – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Joey Martin, Farm Toy Scene – Champion, Honor, Blue

John Martin, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Addison McVicker, Floriculture – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Addison McVicker, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Addison McVicker, Sports – Blue

Addison McVicker, Demonstration – Blue

Addison McVicker, Sewing, Wearable – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor, Grand Champion

Addison McVicker, Legos – Honor, Blue

Addison McVicker, Fashion Revue – Champion, Blue, Honor, Grand Champion

Addison McVicker, Crafts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Addison McVicker, Bake with a Mix – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Addison McVicker, Food Preservation – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Addison McVicker, Creative Gifts – Champion, Honor, Blue

Addison McVicker, Creative Writing – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Addison McVicker, Microwave Cookery – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Addison McVicker, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Addison McVicker, Gift Wrapping – Blue

Addison McVicker, Collections – Blue

Addison McVicker, Consumer Clothing – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Austin McVicker, Gift Wrapping – Blue

Austin McVicker, Microwave Cookery – Champion, Honor, Blue

Austin McVicker, Food Preservation – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Austin McVicker, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue

Austin McVicker, Legos – Honor, Blue

Austin McVicker, Foods – Blue

Austin McVicker, Floriculture – Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Kaebri Messersmith, Foods – Blue

Kaebri Messersmith, Crafts – Blue

Kaebri Messersmith, Photography – State Fair, Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Kaebri Messersmith, Creative Gifts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Ava Middlesworth, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Remington Middlesworth, Lawn and Garden Tractor – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Bryce Miller, Alfalfa – Blue

Bryce Miller, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Calvin Miller, Electric – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Faith Miller, Cat Poster – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Faith Miller, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Faith Miller, Garden – Red

Faith Miller, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue

Jack Miller, Electric – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Chesnie Mowat, Genealogy – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Thomas Nally, Woodworking – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Elaina Neargardner, Crafts – Reserve Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Ian Neargardner, Small Engines – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Levi Nelson, Corn – Blue

Levi Nelson, Soybeans – Runner Up Best of Show, Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Lillian Nelson, Corn – Blue

Lillian Nelson, Soybeans – Blue

Luke Nelson, Soybeans – Blue

Luke Nelson, Corn – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Austin Orr, Photography – Champion, Blue, Honor

Austin Orr, Legos – Honor, Blue

Isla Pauley, Cake Decorating – Blue

Isla Pauley, Shooting Sports – Blue, Reserve Champion, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Dixie Pavey, Bake with a Mix – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Dixie Pavey, Photography – Blue, Honor

Dixie Pavey, Food Preservation – Red

Eli Pavey, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Eli Pavey, Models – Champion, Blue, Honor

Abbi Payne, Corn – Blue

Abbi Payne, Photography – Red

Alli Payne, Dog Poster – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Alli Payne, Sew for Fun – Blue

Karlie Pearce, Cake Decorating – Blue

Jeremiah Peterson, Forestry – Blue, Reserve Champion, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Jeremiah Peterson, Legos – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Timothy Peterson, Foods – Blue

Tinley Pierce, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

David Plummer, Recycling – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Mia Polson, Wildlife – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Andrew Ratliff, Bake with a Mix – Champion, Honor, Blue

Andrew Ratliff, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Andrew Ratliff, Entomology – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Andrew Ratliff, Food Preservation – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Jonathan Ratliff, Food Preservation – Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Jonathan Ratliff, Entomology – Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Marcus Ratliff, Foods – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Marcus Ratliff, Entomology – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Marcus Ratliff, Veterinary Science – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Madison Retherford, Scrapbook – Honor, Blue

Madison Retherford, Photography – Red

Anna Rockey, Crafts – Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Anna Rockey, Cake Decorating – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Luke Rockey, Crafts – Champion, Honor, Blue

Luke Rockey, Legos – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Rosie Rockey, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Rosie Rockey, Cake Decorating – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Khloe Rogers, Recycling – Blue

Isabel Roush, Scrapbook – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Isabel Roush, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Isabel Roush, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue

Isabel Roush, Alfalfa – Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Isaiah Roush, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Isaiah Roush, Models – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Isaiah Roush, Beef Poster – Champion, Honor, Blue

Hunter Rutledge, Photography – Blue

Annemarie Sanchez, Crafts – Red

Camden Sapp, Dog Poster – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Camden Sapp, Woodworking – Blue

Suzanne Shields, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Suzanne Shields, Soybeans – Blue

Suzanne Shields, Crafts – Blue

Brantlee Shock, Electric – Blue

Emma Smith, Cake Decorating – Blue

Joshua Smith, Collections – Champion, Honor, Blue

Joshua Smith, Photography – Blue, Honor

Joshua Smith, Crafts – Blue

Abigail Sneed, Entomology – Champion, Honor, Blue

Abigail Sneed, Veterinary Science – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Toby Sneed, Alfalfa – Blue

Toby Sneed, Beef Poster – Champion, Honor, Blue

Toby Sneed, Farm Toy Scene – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Isabel Snyder, Photography – Blue, Honor

Lillian Snyder, Foods – Honor, Blue

Lillian Snyder, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Sierra Snyder, Photography – Blue

Sierra Snyder, Foods – Champion, Honor, Blue

Hannah Strange, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Annika Stuber, Legos – Blue

Annika Stuber, Foods – Red

Annika Stuber, Dog Poster – Blue

Zeke Stuber, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Claire Templin, Corn – Blue

Claire Templin, Foods – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Claire Templin, Fashion – Revue Champion, Blue, Honor

Claire Templin, Sewing, Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Corey Templin, Woodworking – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Corey Templin, Soybeans – Blue

Corey Templin, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Corey Templin, Electric – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Rae’Lynn Thomas, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Leighton Tinkel, Legos – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Bailey Tinsley, Recycling – Blue

Caitlin Tinsley, Crafts – Red

Caitlin Tinsley, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Caitlin Tinsley, Food Preservation – Champion, Honor, Blue

Caitlin Tinsley, Recycling Reserve – Champion, Honor, Blue

Caitlin Tinsley, Crafts – Blue

Caitlin Tinsley, Foods – Blue

Elijah Tinsley, Forestry – Blue

Elijah Tinsley, Small Engines – Blue, Reserve Champion, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Elijah Tinsley, Electric – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Tanyalee Tinsley, Food – Preservation Honor, Blue

Tanyalee Tinsley, Photography – Blue

Tanyalee Tinsley, Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Tanyalee Tinsley, Photography – Champion, Blue, Honor

Tanyalee Tinsley, Foods – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Audrey Tish, Sew for Fun – Honor, Blue

Audrey Tish, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Blue

Audrey Tish, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Audrey Tish, Floriculture – Reserve Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Audrey Tish, Sewing, Wearable – Blue

Audrey Tish, Genealogy – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Audrey Tish, Food Preservation – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Audrey Tish, Creative Gifts – Blue

Audrey Tish, Reading – Runner Up Best of Show, Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Audrey Tish, Gift Wrapping – Champion, Honor, Blue

Audrey Tish, Garden – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Audrey Tish, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue

Audrey Tish, Crafts – Champion, Honor, Blue

Audrey Tish, Creative Writing – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Lincoln Tish, Garden – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Lincoln Tish, Creative Gifts – Blue

Lincoln Tish, Collections – Blue

Lincoln Tish, Legos – Blue

Lincoln Tish, Beekeeping – Best of Show, Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Lincoln Tish, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Lincoln Tish, Woodworking – Blue

Lincoln Tish, Lawn and Garden Tractor – Champion, Blue, Honor

Lincoln Tish, Models – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Lincoln Tish, Foods – Blue

Cora Topping, Creative Gifts – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Ella Topping, Health – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Ella Topping, Reading – Champion, Honor, Blue

Lydia Trexler, Sewing, Wearable – Red

Lydia Trexler, Fashion Revue – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Lydia Trexler, Sewing, Non-Wearable – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Nikkolette Troyer, Cake Decorating – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Victoria Turner, Genealogy – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Runner Up Best of Show, Honor

Victoria Turner, Collections – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Victoria Turner, Photography – Blue

Victoria Turner, Crafts – Blue

Victoria Turner, Cake Decorating – Blue

Calvin Van Matre, Legos – Honor, Blue

Calvin Van Matre, Electric – Blue

Evelyn Van Matre, Sew for Fun – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Evelyn Van Matre, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Evelyn Van Matre, Foods – Blue

Evelyn Van Matre, Food Preservation – Blue

Evelyn Van Matre, Cake Decorating – Blue, Honor

Patricia Van Matre, Wildlife – Blue

Patricia Van Matre, Photography – Blue

Patricia Van Matre, Food Preservation – Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Patricia Van Matre, Veterinary Science – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Patricia Van Matre, Garden – Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Noah Wagner, Farm Toy Scene – Blue

Brady Wallace, Corn – Blue

Brady Wallace, Shooting Sports – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Trey Wallace, Legos – Champion, Honor, Blue

Zoe Wallace, Photography – Red

Sayuri Watson, Crafts – Reserve Champion, State Fair, Honor, Blue

Sayuri Watson, Consumer Clothing – Blue

Sayuri Watson, Gift Wrapping – Blue

Carleigh Westgate, Photography – Blue, Honor

Kennedy Westgate, Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Alontae White, Legos – Blue

Hunter Williams, Crafts – Blue

Hunter Williams, Electric – Blue

Hunter Williams, Woodworking – Red

Cade Wilson, Corn – Runner Up Best of Show, Reserve Champion, Honor, Blue

Cade Wilson, Soybeans – Blue

Abby Winchester, Photography – Blue, Honor

Abby Winchester, Photography – Blue, Honor

Abby Winchester, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Abby Winchester, Gift Wrapping – Blue

Abby Winchester, Photography – Champion, Blue, Honor

Abby Winchester, Crafts – Blue

Elizabeth Winchester, Photography – Blue, Honor

Elizabeth Winchester, Photography – Blue

Elizabeth Winchester, Recycling – Runner Up Best of Show, Champion, Honor, Blue

Elizabeth Winchester, Photography – Champion, Blue, Honor

Elizabeth Winchester, Photography – Blue, Honor

Elizabeth Winchester, Crafts – Champion, Reserve Grand Champion, Honor, Blue

Elizabeth Winchester, Crafts – Honor, Blue

Paul Winchester, Poultry Poster – Champion, Best of Show, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Paul Winchester, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Paul Winchester, Photography – Champion, State Fair, Blue, Honor

Sarah Winchester, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Sarah Winchester, Photography – Blue, Reserve Champion, Honor

Sarah Winchester, Crafts – Champion, Grand Champion, Honor, Blue

Blake Wright, Bake with a Mix – Honor, Blue

