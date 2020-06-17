The Grant County 4-H Fair and the animals in it will take a different shape this year, according to Kris Goff, the Grant County Purdue Extension 4-H Youth Extension Educator.
“It’s going to look completely different from what everybody is used to,” Goff said.
The 4-H fair was initially set to happen this week but was moved to July 7-11.
Goff estimated around 30,000 people come through the fair each year, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, Goff said the fair is not being advertised as open to the public.
“It’ll be quiet,” Goff said.
The carnival entertainment tent, rides, vendors and arena events like the tractor pull will be missing from this year’s fair.
“We got the feeling this might happen. We kind of prepared ourselves for it,” Goff said. “In a way, we expected it since our fair is so early.”
The 4-H members will still show their animals, but based on the building size, Goff said that only 115 spectators will be allowed in the arena.
Having fewer people in the audience is not the only issue 4-H members are facing.
“Four weeks is a huge difference in an animal,” Goff said.
Garrett Scher, a senior 10-year 4-H member, is planning to show six pigs at the fair in July.
“I’m just trying to make sure all my pigs are staying healthy. It’s just more work to try and keep them at a certain weight so we can show them later on without having to buy new animals,” Scher said. “You just got to do what you can with what you’re given.”
Scher missed out on a typical senior year but said he is trying to stay positive and learn from the experience.
“I am glad that we are still able to have a fair, even if it’s taking a different shape,” Scher said. “It will be a good experience to try to move forward and be able to roll with things that can happen in the future. These things can happen again, maybe not this way, but stuff like this will happen.”
At the fair, Scher said he wants to support his fellow 4-H friends as much as possible and enjoy his last fair.
Although the fair will not be as lively as usual, Scher said he understands why the changes are necessary.
“While (4-H) is pushing to make sure that everyone can be in the fair who have put in the time and effort to be in it, they still are making sure that people’s safety is a top priority so bad things don’t continue to get worse,” he said.
Friends and family can support 4-H members by watching the events online, Goff said.
“We’re going to try. It’s all brand new, we’ve never done anything like this before,” she said. “This isn’t quite the fair they are used to, but we’re just going to try to recognize them the best we can.”
