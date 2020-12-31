Individuals or businesses interested in becoming qualified as waterfowl control operators (WCOs) and/or conducting trapping, relocation and/or euthanasia services for hire can attend the 2021 Waterfowl Workshop on Jan. 28.
The virtual workshop will run from noon to 3:30 p.m. All contractors who want to conduct waterfowl trapping, transporting, relocation and/or euthanasia for hire in Indiana during 2021 will need to attend this workshop or complete the 2021 exam. All first-time WCOs must attend the virtual workshop.
