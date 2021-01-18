WEST LAFAYETTE — The 2021 Indiana Green Expo (IGE) will offer professional turfgrass, landscape and nursery managers recorded and live sessions. Recorded classes will be available now through Feb. 4. Keynote addresses, a virtual trade show and networking sessions will air live through Jan. 22, beginning at 10 a.m. each day.
Recorded sessions are divided into 12 educational tracks. These include lawn, golf, sports, plant materials, landscape, tree care, business, Spanish, hardscape, production, invasive species and vegetation management. The live sessions will feature two hours of content each day.
