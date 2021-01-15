The Faculty Leadership Conference is a biannual discussion of faculty leaders concerning the Indiana Commission for Higher Education's continuing work toward achieving the goals set in the Commission's strategic plan, Reaching Higher in a State of Change.
The 2021 Faculty Leadership Conference will focus on student support, pedagogical best practices and policy innovations for adult education in Indiana. The conference is hosted by the Commission's Faculty Member Dr. Trent Engbers of the University of Southern Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.