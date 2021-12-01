A Marion man who is awaiting a murder trial scheduled for next year was sentenced Wednesday to serve 10 years in prison and six years on probation regarding an unrelated case, according to court records.
The 16-year sentence comes after Cody Ryan Hickman, 29, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated battery earlier this month after police say he shot Sebastian Herrera on Jan. 21, 2020 in Jonesboro. Prosecutors agreed to drop a charge of attempted murder in exchange for the plea deal, which included the maximum sentence for a Level 3 felony conviction, 16 years.
Hickman faces a murder charge in connection to the stabbing death of Deondre J. Oliver on the morning of Feb. 26, 2020 in Marion near the intersection of Meridian and 20th streets. That trial is set to occur on March 28, 2022 at 9 a.m. in Grant County Circuit Court.
According to a probable cause affidavit regarding the shooting in Jonesboro, Sebastian Herrera, 18, told police a woman came to his apartment, claiming the man she was with, later identified as Hickman, was “going to put hands on me.”
The affidavit states Herrera let the woman inside and locked the door. According to reports, Hickman then allegedly shot through the apartment door and struck Herrera in the side at approximately 2:25 p.m.
Herrera reportedly grabbed his AK-47 rifle and fired several shots toward the male, and the man and woman both fled the apartment, the affidavit states. Herrera and a friend who was with him during the incident both claimed they did not know the man or the woman or why they were hanging around his apartment complex, the affidavit states.
Herrera was transported to Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his side, the affidavit states.
Two days after the shooting, Corey Gentry, who had been recently arrested by the Marion Police Department on an unrelated charge, told detectives he received a call from Hickman shortly after the reported shooting allegedly asking Gentry and another individual to go to Jonesboro and pick someone up who was walking that “they would know who it was when they saw them,” according to court records.
Later, Gentry said Hickman reportedly came to a Gas City residence with a “fresh bullet hole in his foot.” Gentry told police Hickman allegedly said he had a Glock 19 9 mm and was shot with an AK-47, the affidavit states.
Police said Hickman’s descriptions of the guns were consistent with evidence Indiana State Police crime scene investigators located at the scene in Jonesboro, including two 9 mm shell casings and Herrera’s weapon.
Police also made contact with the homeowner of the residence where Hickman allegedly met up with Gentry following the shooting. The man said the current tenant had left a few days ago and he found a man with a large bandage on his foot who he offered crutches to and told to leave, the affidavit states.
The homeowner found gauze, a white tank top, towels, rags and a sock with what appeared to be a bullet hole that all had red stains consistent with blood, the affidavit states.
Police attempted to speak with Hickman about the Jonesboro shooting when called to a Marion residence for a reported disturbance call on Jan. 25, but Hickman refused to speak with Indiana State Police officers, the affidavit states.
Eyewitnesses near the shooting on Jan. 21 described seeing a male and female driving a mid-2000s Chevrolet Impala or Malibu around the area near the time of the shooting, and video surveillance showed a white Chevrolet Impala in the area matching the eyewitness descriptions with at least two occupants in the front seat, the affidavit states. According to the affidavit, the vehicle has still not been located.
Hickman was ordered to never contact Herrera as part of the plea agreement. The plea agreement states that Hickman must complete an anger management program and pay restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.