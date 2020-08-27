Libraries, schools, universities and nonprofit organizations across Indiana are receiving grants to purchase highly sought-after books, digital materials and films addressing racial injustice in America to add to circulating collections in their communities.
In the wake of the death of George Floyd and ensuing protests, many libraries were overwhelmed by requests for materials, and library patrons faced long wait times for the most popular books and other resources related to racial equity. Indiana Humanities’ Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development Grants—ranging from $290 to $1,000—will go to 150 nonprofit organizations in 60 Indiana counties to enable them to meet increased demand for materials to circulate in their communities. The project was made possible by a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.
