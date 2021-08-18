Grant County is reporting more COVID-19 infections in the past 14 days than it did in February, one of the peak months in the cold and flu season.
With 28 new cases reported Wednesday alone, the month of August has seen 361 confirmed cases of COVID-19 locally, surpassing the 285 cases reported in February before vaccines were widely available. With 310 COVID-19 cases reported in the past 14 days, Grant County EMA Director Bob Jackson said the county is teetering on the red alert status although the county remained in the orange according to state metrics.
“It’s certainly concerning that we are trending that high this early,” he said.
Grant County Commissioner Mark Bardsley warned of dire consequences if things continue to trend the way they are currently after speaking with leaders in the region. While more than half of Indiana residents are vaccinated, only one-third of Grant County residents are fully vaccinated.
“Anecdotally, from other communities that I’ve talked to – including those out of Allen County, Fort Wayne – their hospitals are maxing to the point where if we need to transfer people we are going to have difficulty transferring our local medical needs to Fort Wayne or Indianapolis,” Bardsley said.
While major hospitals in Indianapolis, Fort Wayne and Muncie have the ability to offer wider-ranging specialized services, if the local hospital gets flooded with critically ill patients, they may not be allowed to transfer to a more-equipped hospital.
“We do not have the medical facilities locally and if we cannot transfer, we are going to have some very sick people and again we are going to see some days probably like we did where we are locked up in our houses again,” Bardsley explained. “I don’t want to scare people, but the fact of the matter is that we have that many people who are not vaccinated who are still susceptible to the virus then we are probably going to see a major portion of our community get sick in a very difficult way.”
Bardsley said the delta variant is more contagious than the original novel coronavirus. He also said while people who are vaccinated can still fall ill to the virus, their likelihood of being hospitalized is marginal compared to those who do not have a vaccine.
“I want to implore you if you haven’t, get the facts and get your vaccination.”
If the county goes to the red alert status, Bardsley said the community could expect to see more restrictions and mandates put into place to protect public health.
“If and when we are forced to go back to red, the government will be taking precautions in public buildings,” he said. “Remember we are talking about an at risk community of approximately 54 percent of our population that is still at risk because they haven’t been vaccinated or because they have additional health risks. When we are talking about over half at risk, we may see some of those restrictions come back.”
