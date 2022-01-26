Grant County health officials believe that COVID cases have peaked, but the death count continues to rise.
Since the last community update, 1,021 new cases were reported in Grant County, bringing the total to 17,273 since the beginning of the pandemic. Additionally, 13 new deaths were reported in the week, bringing the total to 309 deaths.
“I believe we have seen the peak,” said Emergency Management Agency director Bob Jackson. “It was predicted about this time that we would hit the peak and start to see a downward trend. That by any means does not mean we can let our guard down because the virus is not going away.”
Jackson noted that the predictions of the health department and the EMA have been accurate with their predictions over the past few months. The new predictions show that the COVID cases will continue to decrease.
Grant County health officials have not received notice of the status of the county, but they expect that the state will continue to categorize Grant County in the red advisory for a few more weeks.
Jackson stated that the hospitals are continuing to experience high rates of hospitalizations as a result of COVID and it is not expected to decrease in the near future.
“We’re very close (to capacity), very full and very busy. There’s a lot going on there still. It has improved over what we were mid last week which was very bad,” said Jackson. “We were sending ambulances to other hospitals. In Marion, we were able to at least keep a bed or two open for very critical patients.”
While cases are decreasing, Jackson stated that the EMA department and public health officer Dr. David Moore have realized that the deaths are not following the same trend.
“We’ve seen the active cases decrease. However, the deaths are still rather high,” said Jackson. “That usually trails about two weeks. For several days we’ll be watching.”
Jackson commented that the omicron variant is currently the dominant strain as the delta variant cases have been decreasing.
Schools in the area have also been experiencing decreased rates of COVID, such as Marion Community Schools (MCS) which recently experienced record numbers of faculty illnesses.
“As far as COVID, our numbers are really down. That’s a positive. We’re hoping that’s a trend that’s going to continue in the community as well,” said MCS superintendent Keith Burke.
Schools are also taking new actions regarding positive COVID cases and exposure. At MCS, if a student is exposed to the virus in a classroom, the parents will be contacted with the option to keep their student at home for quarantine or continue to send their student to school. MCS no longer conducts contact tracing as it is no longer mandatory.
“You have to do what’s best safety for the children. I would say 90 percent of our students that were quarantined throughout the time did not ever get symptoms,” said Burke. “You’re looking out for the safety, but you’re saying ‘man, I wish they could be here.’”
Community schools will continue to follow the CDC and county guidelines for quarantine. The current guidelines for positive cases are a five-day quarantine followed by five days of masking in public areas. MCS continues to enforce its mask mandate.
