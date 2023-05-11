Authorities say an 11-year-old was shot on the hand on Tuesday, May 9, in the 3100 block of South Adams Street.
The child was at his aunt’s house with his 15-year-old sibling. According to a news release provided to the Chronicle-Tribune, the two were sitting on a couch and the 15-year-old reached for a pistol on a shelf when the gun fired one round, striking the 11-year-old victim.
