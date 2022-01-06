With the media trumpeting the uncertainties of 2022, making resolutions appears complicated, even impossible.
Undaunted, I refuse to back down. Continuing the practice I established back in 2006, I have listed below resolutions I not only intend to keep, but know I can keep:
First, though an unnamed neatnik relation might celebrate New Year’s Eve this way, I will not wash my windows at midnight.
I will wear two socks. Every day. How’s that for consistency in the new year?
I also will wear two shoes, on the right feet, even — except at 2 a.m., when sneaky slippers conspire against me.
I will broaden my piano repertoire. I will play Beeththoven’s “Moonlight Sonata,” Chopin’s nocturnes and Brahms’ “Rhapsody, Opus 79 No. 1” … through my earbuds.
I will continue to join my husband in day-long conversations consisting entirely of “What?”
I will wish with all my childlike heart that it snow, then diss the Weather Channel when it does.
Rather than a trendy pepper grinder, I will persist in using an efficient little tin. With it, I can easily dump a whole cupful of pepper into omelets for kin who believe a Christmas visit runs from November through January.
I will continue to walk as my major form of exercise. Can I help it if all roads in Upland lead past Ivanhoe’s, with its 100 sundaes and milkshakes? Besides, winter makes me immune to ice cream. Honest.
I will wear a helmet when I ride my bike. Though Hubby says, with a head as hard as mine, that precaution is totally unnecessary.
I will be able to zip up and button my jeans throughout 2022. Though those particular jeans currently await me on a plus-size rack at Kohl’s.
Regardless of where I shop, I pledge to use the cart with the trapezoid wheels reserved just for me.
I will not immigrate to Siberia.
I promise that when fireworks light up the Fourth of July, I still will be humming Christmas carols.
Out of the goodness of my heart, I promise to lose every game I play with the grandchildren. Hubby, on the other hand, pledges to win. Every. Single. Time. (Otherwise, somebody did not play fair.)
During 2022, no chocolate in my part of the Western Hemisphere will go unloved.
I will retain any and all receipts from convenience stores I have visited since 2003. Hey, you never know when the IRS will demand to know how much I spent on I-used-the-restroom-so-I-bought-gum. However, I will toss out any and all W-2’s with the Christmas wrapping paper. That operation may prove difficult to coordinate, but I am up to the challenge.
I will not drive my Ford at the Gas City Speedway. Navigating store parking lots during Christmas created enough car excitement for the year.
I will leave my phone in the Dollar Store, my credit card in a McDonald’s kiosk and my Social Security card in the restroom at the DMV. On the same day.
Like a magician, I will make all pens and paper disappear when I need to write down an important phone number.
I promise not to visit Knockemstiff, Ohio, or Scratch Ankle, Alabama. Although I might travel to Why, Arizona and Whynot, North Carolina, to determine the reasons towns more than 2,000 miles apart cannot agree.
If we endure a sloppy winter, I will splash through puddles. If a snowy winter, I will drop and swish to make snow angels. During spring, no lilac within ten miles will go unsniffed, and no summer raindrops will sing without an avid listener.
Finally, I will not eat celery for dessert. Not even before a checkup.
See? Resolutions for 2022 are not so hard to make or keep. Be brave. Wear two socks and shoes. Zip those new (larger) jeans. Ignore all recipes for celery desserts.
And have a blessed and Happy New Year.
