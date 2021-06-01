Fears over taxation caused the Purdue Ag Economy Barometer, which measures farmer sentiment, to drop significantly last month, according to results released Tuesday.
Producers, including those in north central Indiana, were less optimistic about both the current and future conditions of the agricultural economy. The index for current conditions dropped 17 points and the future expectations poll dropped 20 points.
“The potential for changing tax rules and rising input costs appeared to be on producers’ minds this month and were the primary drivers for the Ag Barometer’s decline,” said James Mintert, the barometer’s principal investigator and director of Purdue University’s Center for Commercial Agriculture.
More than 78 percent of respondents to the survey said they are very concerned that tax reforms “will make passing their farm on to the next generation more difficult,” according to Purdue University reports. Purdue researchers say producers remain “very concerned” about changes to the estate tax and capital gains taxes.
An index that measures farm financial performance declined this month from it’s record high in April. Farmers were less optimistic, by a decline of 10 points, but Purdue researchers say the results show that strong crop prices are continuing to support farm incomes since the diminished optimism still registered the index’s second highest reading on record.
The overall reduction in farmer optimism resulted in producers saying they are expecting to reduce their machinery purchase and pause construction plans over the next year.
“Rising construction costs are likely a contributing factor to weaker construction plans,” Mintert said.
This month’s barometer included a new question looking into construction of new buildings and grain bins. More than half said their construction plans are lower than last year with only 28 percent saying their plans are nearly the same as 2020.
As for farmland values, U.S. farmers increased their optimism regarding whether they expect their farmland values to rise over the next five years. Producers remained “bullish” on cash rental rates. Two thirds of corn and soybean growers said they expect next year’s rates to rise, adding that a majority expect rates to rise by at least 10%.
Purdue researchers say a discrepancy between livestock and crop sectors is causing a marked shift in the perception of good versus bad times in US agriculture. Only 27 percent of those polled in May said they expect good times in US agriculture, which is the lowest recorded rate on record.
“The difference in expectations for these two principal sectors of the agricultural economy could help explain why producers appear to be very bullish about farmland values and cash rental rates while at the same time expressing less optimism about both current conditions and future expectations for the agricultural economy overall,” Mintert said.
