A new ordinance in Huntington County will help bolster law enforcement locally, according to county reports.
The Board of Commissioners for Huntington County recently adopted a law, Ordinance No. 2020-34, that allows money received from forfeitures to be used to offset expenses incurred during the investigation and prosecution of certain crimes.
Commissioner President Tom Wall said the ordinance capitalizes on a recent Indiana Supreme Court ruling that says “prosecutors and law enforcement can keep and use money they seize from certain criminal cases, rather than transferring the money to the state’s Common School Fund.”
The ordinance will keep a third of the amount seized locally, while the rest will be sent to the state. The money kept locally can be used for training, support staff, victim assistance expenses, legal research, equipment and expenses for criminal investigation and prosecution. The local ordinance also allows the county to fund programs intended to reduce substance abuse, child abuse, elder abuse, domestic violence and juvenile delinquency.
The local law will only allow court-ordered forfeitures to be used locally for certain criminal offenses outlined by Indiana Code 34-24-1-1, which mainly includes major felony convictions like drug dealing, drug manufacturing and terrorism-related charges.
Wall expressed support for the implementation of the law locally and thanked the public officials who helped establish the initiative.
The ordinance sets clear guidelines that prohibit the county’s prosecuting attorney from receiving any salary appropriations from the fund. The ordinance also states that “salaries and personal benefits of any person influencing or controlling the selection, investigation and/or prosecution of forfeiture cases must be managed in such a way that employment or salary does not depend upon the level of seizures or forfeitures in which they participate.”
Huntington County Prosecutor’s Office employees, and their family members, are also prohibited from purchasing forfeited property if they participated in any aspect of the investigation or litigation.
