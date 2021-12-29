Christmas is done.
I need normal.
What could be more normal than vegetable soup? With everyday vegetables, I mean, like potatoes, green beans, carrots, celery, and tomatoes — not a hundred-year-old Japanese seaweed concoction touted by some trendy relative for New Year’s. No, I will make the kind that simmers on a back burner, its comforting fragrance the essence of all that’s healthy, wholesome, and wise. This soup’s vitamins and fiber will cleanse our systems of Death by Chocolate cheesecake, Chinese take-out and fire-breathing fried Mexican chimichangas consumed last night. This soup will gently but firmly guide us away from late hours and lazy sports-and-movie-watching days, returning us to typical virtuous Midwestern lives.
We need vegetable soup.
Step one: peel potatoes and carrots.
Correction. Step one: find the vegetable peeler.
Ordinarily, this does not pose a global quest. Both peelers — the El Cheapo I can’t seem to throw away and my Stellar Super-Grip Double-Swivel Antibacterial Peeler, As Seen on TV, both reside in the second drawer to the left of my kitchen sink.
But both peelers have gone AWOL.
When I am in such desperate need of normalcy, how dare they run out on me?
Unfortunately, post-holiday trauma has just begun.
My slice-only-the-cook cutlery can be found scattered in ten different drawers, but my one and only Sharp Knife has disappeared, too.
Neither can I find the one-handled Dutch oven, a staunch standby that makes the best vegetable soup in the world.
The holiday guests who shouldered clean-up duty after our mob meals must have boxed up every favorite utensil and sent them to needy kitchens in the Bermuda Triangle.
How will I make vegetable soup and put my world back into place?
A review of cabinets and refrigerator only exacerbate my panic. What will we do with all this — this stuff? A box of plain Cheerios, our usual breakfast sustenance, cowers in a corner, bullied by ten half-finished giant boxes of Kooky Couscos.
During Christmas, I spent hours searching for rice milk, rutabaga chips and organic pepper tea I’d purchased to please my guests’ holiday palates, to no avail. Now, however, they — the foods, not the guests — gleefully emerge from hiding places. I not only possess an unwanted ten-year supply of the above items, but I also confront a beach-ball-sized cheese ball that could elevate my entire town’s cholesterol until next Christmas.
Vegetable soup or no vegetable soup, it’s time to leave the kitchen.
But my escape proves impossible. Not only do piles of to-be-laundered sheets and towels block my getaway, but a Legos No-Man’s Land stretches before me, miles of innocent-looking plastic more lethal than any explosive. Ditto for Christmas tree needles. Even as I conduct a meticulous mine sweep, hundreds remain, to be discovered by bare adult toes during a wee-hours bathroom trip when said adult cannot find her slippers in the dark.
As I clear and secure the area, I discover more than I bargained for. Star Wars storm troopers have invaded my houseplants, a toddler-level purple crayon line stretches from one end of our hallway to the other, and one grandson turned a hand-thrown vase — designed by a friend — into an upscale garage for Matchbox cars.
Gradually I compile the annual Left Behind list. At Thanksgiving, one son-in-law forgot his gray sweater. At Christmas, another also left a gray sweater. Does this comprise some secret comment code among sons-in-laws? I also find four phone chargers, three bedtime blankies, two left gloves, and a pizza puzzle pepperoni piece. We will post our unsolicited haul on Facebook for a week, requesting identification, then resort to eBay.
A search through enormous trash bags of gift wrapping discloses a Christmas check from Hubby’s parents, a prescription and a jury summons.
But like Larry the Cucumber in the Veggie Tales classic song, I cannot find my hairbrush. Or toothbrush. Or my wrinkle cream.
Because our mechanically-minded grandson, now homeward bound, locked all three bathrooms.
Singularly unfortunate because both my stomach and Hubby’s are showing increasing signs of post-holiday unease.
The normalizing vegetable soup will have to wait. At least, I will not have to find the veggie peeler.
What New Year has started with everything in its place, anyway?
That would be downright abnormal.
