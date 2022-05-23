Nathaniel “Nate” Cole Baker, 24, North Manchester, passed away May 20, 2022. The son of Jeremy and Kelly (Cole) Baker, Nate was born in Layton, Utah, on March 5, 1998.
Nate is survived by his father and mother, Jeremy and Kelly Baker; sisters, Caitlyn (Trenton) Baker-Thomas, Liberty Baker, and Teyla Baker; brothers, Quay and Jace Baker; nephews, Maxon and Lukas Thomas and niece, Averleigh Thomas; maternal grandparents, Keith and Connie Cole.
A celebration of Nate’s life will be held at a later date.
The family of Nate Baker has entrusted McKee Mortuary with care and final arrangements.
