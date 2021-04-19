Nancy J. Rice, 77, of Huntington, died at 8:17 pm Friday, April 16, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Nancy was born on March 9, 1944 in Huntington, IN
Visitation will be from 4 pm - 7 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Bailey-Love Mortuary with Rev. Bill Rapp officiating.
Preferred memorials to the Zion United Methodist Church or The Salvation Army, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, IN, 46750.
