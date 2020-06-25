Did your grandparents run a free museum, too?
When my family visited Grandma and Grandpa in Louisiana, no staged historical setup could rival their lifestyle.
First, they never owned a car. Neither learned to drive.
They walked to church, the grocery store and the post office. When they left their tiny town – a rarity – they took a Greyhound bus.
Grandpa plowed his few acres with a white horse named John.
Grandma wore sunbonnets while working in her garden and bringing the cows home. The animals obligingly produced creamy milk my grandparents cooled in an old refrigerator (they did have electricity). Still, their wrinkled, wiry arms churned it, plunging the dasher up-down, up-down, in the blue-and-white crock. I begged to help, but could barely raise it. Grandma did let me help her shape butter in a wooden mold that etched flowers on the top.
They drew water from a well, which we dipped from a pail. Its iciness felt good on steamy days when we took baths in washtubs.
However, no indoor plumbing also meant trips to a bee-buzzed outhouse. In the wee hours, my mother, determined to get up only once, marched all five of us children across a swamp to the ancient, smelly facility.
Grandma and Grandpa did not own a television. We barely survived a week without “Gilligan’s Island,” almost forgetting the words to the theme song (gasp)!
Besides, our grandparents’ diet centered on their garden’s produce. Who needed creamed corn, collards, okra, and black-eyed peas when there were hot dogs and Cheetos to be had?
At night, we sank deep into Grandma’s two giant featherbeds. Smothered by siblings and musty, fluffy mattresses on sweaty, 90-degree nights, we wondered if we’d ever see the light of day.
Even before I reached my teens, charms of the past ceased to fascinate me. I decided I would never grow that old.
My house would never become a museum.
Fast-forward several decades.
Our visiting grandson stared at our phone. “You have a landline?”
His tone implied, do you also wear a bustle?
“Yes,” I said, “but Grandpa and I own smartphones, too.”
He looked relieved, especially when I demonstrated I could turn mine on. Still, his little nose wrinkled. “What’s that curly thing on your landline?”
“Oh, that’s a cord. All phones used to have them.” I chuckled. “Does look like a little Slinky, doesn’t it?”
“What’s a Slinky?”
While Hubby and I possess a reasonably recent laptop and tablet, our grandchildren, accustomed to über-fast technology, consider our computers fossils, incapable of supporting all-important video games. One child even asked where we dug them up.
We attempted board games instead and played our own Trivial Pursuit with the teens. They didn’t know a thing about Betty Ford, leisure suits or other crucial 1970s facts.
Though ’70s factoids to them, I began to realize, were the equivalent of ’20s minutiae to me. …
Even our children consider us relics of a bygone era.
Why? Just because we drive a 10-year-old sedan, not an SUV. Because I play a piano powered up only by my fingers. That not only stacks of CDs and DVDs clutter our home, but cassette tapes I rewind with a pencil point because half the boom boxes’ features have died.
Um … we also own a turntable and vinyl records – two with Hubby’s church youth choir pictured on the covers. Both he and his younger brother, once dapper in white Levi’s, red shirts, and striped bowties, are now white-bearded grandfathers of seven …
Our children try to update us. Now the proud owners of a Keurig coffee maker, Hubby and I claim to be cool.
In return, we attempt to give them some perspective: “Hey, we possess items older than we are.”
When they stare in disbelief, we point to their Great-Grandma Norris’s china and silverware. Great-Grandma Phillips’s wedding chest. A World War II flag with 48 stars given us by Hubby’s Great-Uncle Clarence.
“That was before Alaska and Hawaii became states,” I explain to our grandson. “I was in second grade, about your age, when we celebrated their entering the Union.”
His big brown eyes widen. “Wow… did you know Betsy Ross?”
They all visit a museum for free, too.
That’s what grandparents are for, right?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.