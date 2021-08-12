First of all, let me offer some free advice: never lose a phone. Especially in an airport, where tech-loving monsters lurk in every corner, ready to chomp up your digital life.
Only empty-headed twits do that.
Unfortunately, “Twit” is my middle name. Five minutes after laying down my phone in a restroom, I dashed back. It already had landed in a monster’s maw.
Everyone knows parents give kids middle names only so they can use them when their offspring screw up. Fortunately, my husband stuck with my first.
With my laptop, he tracked my cell’s location. Still in that area! We searched until our flight began boarding.
No monsters. He/she must have morphed back into human form.
No phone.
Rather than pay extra for rescheduling the flight, with a possible overnight stay, we chose to go home.
While my family will use a microwave until it makes us glow in the dark, my husband comes from a family of fixers. They conquer all weird car noises. They can smell a suspicious match burning from miles away. They pay for galaxy insurance, lest an unexpected heavenly body dent their patio furniture. If it hits, backyard serenity, including their restored furniture, will return in a timely fashion. They will see to it.
So once home, Hubby continued his mission. His online search for my phone insisted its location had not changed. He attempted to contact the airport lost and found — kept as secret as the Federal Witness Protection Program. When he eventually unmasked the department’s identity, he found they allowed no phone calls. He filled out an online form that required a listing of my family tree for the past 200 years, then waited for their email.
Lost and found did respond. They had achieved zero success.
My fix-it man ordered me a new phone. However, rather than keeping my original number, as we requested, the company representative deactivated it. Placing a lily on its chest, she buried it on the distant cyber-planet of Zorxx, where no man had gone before.
Ack! Where is galaxy insurance when you need it? Changing one’s cell number is akin to switching one’s universe. One’s purse.
I tried to sound positive about the phone’s new number. “As long as it doesn’t make me glow in the dark—”
“No way.” Hubby raised his chin. “The company made the mistake. They should fix it.”
He soon discovered our communication company, while short on communication, was adept at designing phone trees. Multiple encounters sounded something like this:
(Music plays. And plays. And plays.)
Company Recording: Welcome to Hope-You-Die-Before-We-Answer Company. If you wish to pay your bill, press one. If you are ecstatic with our service, press two—
Hubby: I already paid our bill, and I’m anything but ecstatic with your service.
Recording: Thank you. Press four if you want our 12-phone plan. Press five if you want our 24-phone plan. Press six—”
Hubby: If I have a complaint?
Recording: No, if you want to know what we had for lunch.
Hubby: I don’t CARE what you had for lunch!
Recording: The caviar was delicious.
(Click. Music plays again. And again. And again.)
Recording: Welcome to Hope-You-Die-Before-We-Answer Phone Company. …
When Hubby, after a few dozen repeats, finally forced himself to ask about the lunch menu, he made progress. Enough to talk with 14 people who gave him all kinds of advice. After three weeks, none of it had restored my phone number.
They thought they had beaten us, but they do not know my husband. In his medical practice, he spent extensive hours fighting government regulations regarding bandage width. He also grappled with insurance demands that his cancer patients, instead of battling their disease with radiation, visit tanning beds.
I believed in my seasoned fix-it warrior. He would crash through red tape and force them to resurrect my original phone number from the planet Zorxx.
And I was right!
