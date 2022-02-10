Monty Dean Bishop, 61, of Huntington, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022 at the Toledo Hospital.
Monty was born on Dec. 20, 1960 in Ft. Wayne, IN, the son of Larry Bishop and Eldora (Miller) Hayford.
Survivors include his Father, Larry D. (Kay) Bishop of Huntington, IN; and his Sister, Tammy Bishop of Huntington, IN. He is preceded in death by his Mother, Eldora Hayford.
No services will be held at this time.
