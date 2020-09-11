Monica “Mickey” Wilson, 64, of Peru, passed away Thursday, September, 3, 2020 at Howard Community Hospital, Kokomo.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mt Hope Cemetery Chapel, 411 N. Grant Street, Peru.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Eikenberry-Eddy Funeral Home, Peru
Family and friends may leave a memory or message of condolence by visiting the online obituary at www. eddyfuneralhomes.com
