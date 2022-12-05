Mona Belle Tullis passed away peacefully and joined her husband Bill in Heaven on Dec. 4, 2022 at the age of 99.
The funeral service celebrating Mona’s life will be on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Walker and Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier with Pastor Les Bantz officiating the service. Viewing and visitation for family and friends will be 12 noon to 1:00PM. Burial will follow the service at Brookside Cemetery, Montpelier, IN.
On-line condolences may be made at WWW.glancyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, Montpelier, IN.
