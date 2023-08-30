Miriam M. Jones, 101 of Warren, Indiana, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at 1:50am at Heritage Pointe in Warren, less than a month before her 102nd birthday.
Friends and family may gather to share and remember at The Epworth Church of Matthews, located at 105 W 8th St, Matthews, IN 46957, on Saturday, September 2, 2023, from 10am to 12pm. A funeral service will begin at 12pm with Pastor Jan Bunch officiating. Burial will follow at Matthews Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Ferguson & Glancy Funeral Home in Van Buren, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.