Mildred M. Lewis, 89, of Peru passed away on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Blair Ridge Health Campus.
Born on January 26, 1931 in Lapel, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Mary (Coppick) Johnson.
Millie was a member of the Baptist Church of Mexico and she enjoyed crocheting, playing handheld video games and reading.
She formerly worked at Millers Merry Manor and retired from Dukes Hospital where she worked in Dietary.
Survivors include her children, Dianna Ferguson (Robert) of Roann, Kathy Lewis of Peru, Candy Fisher (Jeffrey) of Peru and Kelly Lewis (Kelly) of Peru and brother, Thomas Johnson of Wabash. She was also survived by 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 16 great great grandchildren.
She was also preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Keith Lewis, son, James Keith Lewis, granddaughter, Karen Ferguson, brothers, John Johnson, Jim Johnson and Sony Johnson and sisters, Betty Rucker and Virginia Kiphart.
A Celebration of Life Service will be at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the Mexico Baptist Church, 4088 N. Carol St., Mexico with Pastor Kyle Schnitz officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday.
Memorial contributions can be made to River Funeral Home, 421 W. Canal St., Peru.
Mildred’s online guestbook is available and condolences can be shared at www.riverviewfhperu.com.
