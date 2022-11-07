Mildred J. “Millie” Jacoby, 94 of Huntington passed away on Nov. 4, 2022 at her residence.
Visitation will be held Wednesday Nov. 9 2022 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, Indiana.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. immediately following the visitation at the Myers Funeral Home Huntington Chapel.
Interment will be at the Gardens of Memory Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made out to American Heart Association. in care of Myers Funeral Home, 2901 Guilford Street, Huntington, IN 46750.
To sign Pat’s on-line guest book visit www.myersfuneralhomes.com.
