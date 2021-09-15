Michelle passed away on Sept. 10, 2021 in San Francisco, CA
Michelle was born on Dec. 14, 1981 in Kenosha, WI. She grew up in Kenosha and graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. In 2010 she followed her dreams and moved to San Francisco.
She is survived by her father and step-mother Mike and Stacy Ventura of Peru, IN; Mother Kathie Ventura of Kenosha, WI; two sisters Jodi (Mike) Meerovich of Shoreview, MN: Abby Ventura (fiancé Jose) of Gurnee, IL and two nieces Marisa and Avery whom she adored.
Michelle is preceded in death by her grandparents and her much beloved dog Maggie whom she often referred to as “My best friend”.
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.
