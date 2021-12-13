Michele (Maddock) Stafford, 62, of Warren, IN, passed away at 11:48 AM on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021.
She was born on Thursday, Oct. 22, 1959.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Glancy - H. Brown & Son Funeral Home 203 N Matilda St. Warren on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A second visitation will take place at Solid Rock United Methodist Church from 10:00AM to 11:30AM on Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021.
A service to celebrate Shelly’s life will take place at Solid Rock United Methodist Church.
