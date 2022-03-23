Mike attended Huntington North High School then enlisted in the Air Force in Sept. of 1987 and retired after 23 years of service on Dec. 2010 as SMSGT.
16 years after retiring he took a job in Sparks Nevada at Renown Regional Medical Center as a Clinic Engineering Imaging Specialist where he worked till his death.
Mike and his wife enjoyed traveling abroad and taking trips on their Harley’s.
He is survived by his wife Anna, his son Kevin (Emily), grandson Boston and grandaughter McKinley. Kevin and his wife are stationed at a Naval base in Spain. He is also survived by his Mother, Janet Moorman of Huntington, Dad Kenneth (Debbie) Moorman of Marion, Sister Karen (Jeff) Thompson, Cape Coral, FL., Sister Julie (Rob) Hollinger, Huntington and Brother Mark (Michelle) Moorman of Huntington.
Services were held March 17th, 2022 in Reno, Nevada.
