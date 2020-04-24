Michael Lee Wood, age 50, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 8:50 p.m. at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.
Michael was born on Sept. 22, 1969, in Coshocton, Ohio, a son of Kenneth Franklin and Bonnie Jean (Cox) Wood.
Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting, drawing, painting and wood carving.
A family gathering will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers preferred memorials are to the American Liver Foundation c/o McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St., Huntington, IN 46750.
McElhaney-Hart Funeral Home, 715 N. Jefferson St. Huntington, IN, is handling arrangements. Online condolences: www.mcelhaney hartfuneralhome.com
