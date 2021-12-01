Michael L. Nelson, 32, Marion, passed away at 11:08 pm on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Marion General Hospital. He was born in Marion, Indiana, on Thursday, February 2, 1989, to Michael Nelson and Tamara (Shope) Diskey.
Michael was a graduate of Oak Hill High School. He enjoyed fishing, camping, skateboarding, riding his Harley, hunting deer, mushrooms, and arrowheads, as well as spending time with friends and family.
Survivors include his father, Michael Nelson, Sr., of Marion; "mama", Tamara Diskey of Marion; sons, Michael L. Nelson, Jr., of Peru and Grayson Harlan Mauldon of Peru; sisters, Janelle Nelson, Kayla Nelson of Marion, and Victoria Nelson of Marion; brother, Travis Curry of Mission, TX; significant other, Brooke Mauldon; and aunt, Gail Nelson of Marion.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James (Yvonne) Nelson and Larry (Sue) Shope.
The family will receive visitors from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, North Chapel, 1341 N. Baldwin Ave., Marion, IN.
Immediately following the time of visitation, a service to celebrate Michael's life will begin at 1:00 pm with Pastor Mick Simpkins officiating. Burial will take place at Estates of Serenity.
Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.
