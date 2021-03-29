Michael Kent Moore, 70, of Ossian, passed away on March 25, 2021, of natural causes. He was born on June 19, 1950, in Elwood, Indiana.
He retired from General Motors as an industrial electrician.
Michael graduated from Madison Heights High School and attended Ball State and Purdue Universities. He was a cigar and pipe enthusiast. He was a member of Pendleton Madison Masonic Lodge, F. & A. M. where he had been a past master, Scottish Rite and Knights Templar.
Michael is survived by his siblings, Steven (Connie) Moore, Debra (Michael) Lewis, and Lisa Moore; nieces and nephews, Steven (Ambika) Moore, Jr., Rachel (Shane) Boyle, Andrew Lewis, Kari (Jordon) Russell, and Jessica (Danny) Egly; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Conrad Morton and Helen K. Moore; and his infant sister, Vickie Moore.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, from 11 am – 1 pm at Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory, 200 West 53rd St. Anderson, IN.
Services will be on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at 1 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will take place in the Anderson Memorial Park.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 5635 W. 96th Street Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN, 46278 or the Disabled American Veterans.
The service will be streamed live on the Loose Funeral Homes & Crematory’s YouTube Channel. www.loosecares.com.
